Indulge your sweet tooth with these top three cupcakes in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - There's always room for a dessert, cupcakes are not an exception. You can find sugar, spice, and everything sweet at these three places in Detroit.

1. Good Cakes and Bakes

A wonderful thing happened when Good Cakes and Bakes mixed the butter, sugar, and flour altogether and create a cup of joy with cute icing on top of it. They offer a variety of homemade baked goods and delightful sweets made with fresh ingredients. Vegans will have no problem finding their desserts because they also have plenty of vegan options.

2. Terri's Cakes Detroit

Grown with the love of baking, Terri's Cakes Detroit serves the town with good services and of course, great cupcakes. The Terri family has been taking orders from the locals for their events. Terri's Cakes Detroit provides a few wonderful cupcake choices that they made with love, you can see how devoted they are in the overall presentation, packaging, and delivery service.

3. Yummy Cupcakes

With proprietary recipes created by their own chef, Yummy Cupcakes serves a large selection of flavors daily. You can check their daily calendar of flavors for the entire month at their website. When you're here, make sure to collect stars that you get for every dollar spent to get free cupcakes in the future.

4. Cupcake Station

Cupcake Station bakes 24 flavors of cupcakes every day because they had a hard time deciding which cupcakes to bake. Customers are not complaining because they can have a variety of flavors to choose from. All the cupcakes they made are worth trying. Party Time is their popular one because it has a lot of frosting, sweet, and the texture is moist.

