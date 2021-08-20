Find the perfect career and get a chance to be hired immediately at Diversity Virtual Hiring

DETROIT, MI - Good news for all job seekers out there because DiversityX invites you to attend their Virtual Hiring event. The event will take place on September 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prepare your resume and show them what you are capable of.

DiversityX's new virtual events are just as effective as their in-person events. You can connect with more employers comfortably at your home. Whether you are actively looking for a job or just completely curious, you are welcomed to explore new opportunities at companies around you. By attending this virtual event, you won't have to wait too long to get feedback on your resume because the hiring managers will give it instantly.

You can find and filter jobs by industry, commitment, benefits, and more. Discover and interview for positions that interest you. If you're qualified enough to be one of their employees, you will be hired on the spot. There are a variety of industries, from accounting, legal services, financial services, retail, to web services. Big companies like Microsoft, eBay, Nike, BOEING, Ford, Amazon, Target Corporation, and Coca-Cola have participated in past events.

DiversityX encourages and helps minority candidates, such as Black Americans, Latins, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Women, People with Disabilities, and members of LGBTQIA+ to find their next career and connect with employers who value diversity.

To attend this event, you need no special software since it can be accessed using an up-to-date internet browser. The first thing you have to do is register through their website directly and click the registration links. Once you're registered, you will receive an email with a link to join. Are you ready to take a step into your new career?

