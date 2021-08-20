Enjoy live music, food, and fun activities at Michigan Culture & Diversity Festival

DETROIT, MI - Something entertaining will happen at Dearborn Heights on August 26, 2021, as HYPE Athletics invites the entire community to join Michigan Culture & Diversity Festival. You will get to enjoy live music, authentic cuisines from local vendors, rides, and some fun activities for both adults and children.

Experience all the culture that the community has in one place. This festival is not just about the fun and all stuff but also, a chance to know a variety of cultures that exist within our community better and support our local vendors that will serve different foods from different restaurants that are thrilled to showcase their mouth-watering creations.

Established in 2001, HYPE Athletics is a non-profit community-based organization that helps to create and strengthen infrastructures with aims to support the positive development of the youths of Wayne County. They often hold competitions, programs, and events that are free from drugs and violence, this way everyone can join their activities. You can be a part of this festival by becoming a sponsor and let the local community know who you are with great visibility. The sponsors available are listed as :

1. Presenting Sponsor

2. Food Pavilion Sponsor

3. Cultural Pavilion Sponsor

4. VIP Lounge Sponsor

5. Bounce City Sponsor

6. Partner

Besides being a sponsor, you can also perform at this festival as a dancer, musician, band, DK/MC, or any other performance. This festival will only last for four days from August 26 to August 29, so make sure to get your tickets now in hand. Visit http://midiversifest.org/ for more details and information.

