Detroit teens are invited to be 2021-2022 MOCAD Teen Council members

DETROIT, MI - Young creatives ages 13-18 from around Metro Detroit are invited to apply to be part of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Teen Council.

The MOCAD Teen Council is a select group of teens who are passionate about the arts and filled with curiosity. The program is designed to inspire local youth by collaborating on a diverse team, learning more about contemporary art, exploring professional development opportunities, public speaking, and getting their hands on community engagement.

The program was initiated in 2014 by Elysia Borowy-Reeder, Executive Director of MOCAD at that period. The council, selected annually, consists of 18 to 20 Detroit youth. The multi-year program focuses on the long-term impacts of the proposed plans by each council as well as achieving short-term goals.

Each week, the members will meet after school to discuss the latest event plans for their peers, to practice art, or to visit local galleries and museums. In their one year of tenure, the members will attend approximately 48 weekly meetings, and they will be having 12 open studio sessions, organizing 12 teen-led events, visiting 2-3 colleges, and at least one major metropolitan museum.

The program is designed to inspire and empower the local youth through a series of activities that aim to develop their verbal, visual, kinesthetic, teamwork, and critical thinking skills. It has nurtured not only the members but also more than 3000 peers of the council. The council membership and its program are also open for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC.

Apply through this page before August 27, 2021, to be part of the 2021-2022 MOCAD Teen Council. For more information about the MOCAD Teen Council program, contact Crystal Palmer by email at cpalmer@mocadetroit.org or call at 313 832 6622.

