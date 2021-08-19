Detroit PAL opens registration for its new iOS Design Lab Program

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s Police Athletic League introduces a new training program from its Youth Enrichment, iOS Design Lab & Entrepreneurship. The program will start this August for children ages 12-18.

Detroit PAL was founded in 1969 to enhance youth confidence and motivation through sports. The institution later expanded its programs whilst remain to stay on track to help youth find their greatness, not only through sports but also academic and leadership development programs.

The new Detroit PAL's iOS Design Lab will enable participants to learn to solve highlighted community challenges through the iOS ecosystem. Participants will learn the basics of design and coding under a Challenge Based Learning curriculum.

After the initial training, participants are hoped to have a level of understanding of the app development process. The training will later include practicing coding in Apple Swift Playgrounds and designing viable prototypes.

This iOS Design Lab & Entrepreneurship will start on August 23 for its Challenge Identification session. Followed by Problem Validation on August 24, Solutions Ideation on August 25, and Prototyping on August 26. The program will conclude on August 26 when participants deliver their Final Presentations.

Each session will be given in-person from 4 to 6 p.m. at the PAL Headquarters at 1680 Michigan Ave. Detroit, MI 48216. Safety protocols related to the COVID-19 will be in effect, including social distancing, protective mask-wearing, temperature checking, and sanitizing. Participants are expected to attend each session and to complete a pre-program survey that will be sent after the registration.

Register here to join the program. For more information, contact Detroit PAL's Youth Enrichment Coordinator, Justin Cook, at jcook@detroitpal.org.

