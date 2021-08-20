Detroit copes through the pandemic with The Healing Memorial

DETROIT, MI – City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and the Cranbrook Art Museum initiated a memorial to promote healing and showing support to the residents who are affected by the pandemic.

People have been facing immense trauma from the effect of the pandemic, including those in Detroit. From the loss of employment to the physical loss of life of loved ones, the continued uncertainty is calling not only for financial or health support but also, most of all, emotional support as well.

Supported by Ford Fund, TCF Bank, the City of Detroit, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and Cranbrook Art Museum, the project was conceived by Sonya Clark. Clark's Beaded Prayer exhibit that has traveled the world for more than a decade, is the inspiration for this memorial.

The Healing Memorial encourages residents to make small pouches using fabric and materials from their loved ones or donations. Making stations will provide workshops and free kits to craft Memorial pouches for the residents. Step-by-step instructions and an instructional video with Sonya Clark are also available.

These making stations will be set up at various community events and centers, including churches, day camps, and shops along the Dequindre Cut throughout the summer of 2021 so residents can contribute.

Residents are also encouraged to volunteer by teaching how to make the pouch based on the instructional video or to facilitate making stations throughout the community. Donations to support the cost of materials for memorial packets are also available as an option.

The finished pouches can be dropped off at DRFC Ambassador Carts at Cullen Plaza or Valade Park by August 20. Learn more at this web page.

