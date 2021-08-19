Be amused in a theatrical performance of Grease, presented by JET Theatre

DETROIT, MI - Join the 1959 Senior Class of Rydell High School as they rock their way into our hearts once again from August 27 to August 29. JET Theatre and The Walled Lake Downtown Development Authority proudly present Grease in a theatrical performance.

Grease is said to be presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals Company. Take a nostalgia ride of the classic romance musical box office that came out as a fan favorite at Walled Lake Farmers' Market.

You will see Rydell High's senior class of 1959 with Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, the Pink Ladies in bobby socks shaking their hip, recalling the look and sound of the 1950s in this joyful musical. Danny Zuko and the good girl Sandy Dumbrowski will relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" while the rest of the gang sing and dance their way through the soundtrack of a generation with "It's Raining on Prom Night", "Greased Lightnin'", and "Alone at the Drive-In Movie".

For 31 years, The Jewish Ensemble Theatre (JET) is here to bring the best theatrical experience and educate our youth and engage their audience regarding racism, discrimination, and prejudice within society that are intolerable. Besides main stage production, JET in its partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts also produces "The Diary of Anne Frank" each year, which now marks its 25th year.

The ticket price for adults is $20 and $16 for students. Do not forget to bring your lawn chair or you may reserve VIP seating for $49. Grease will perform at 8 p.m. on August 27 & 28 and 7 p.m. on August 29. For further details about the event, please visit www.jettheatre.org.

