Learn how to play instruments at these top three music schools in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Detroit is best known for its automobile, world-class museums, theatres, and of course, music. We can not separate Detroit from music. If you want to learn how to play instruments, it is better to check these music schools.

1. Grosse Pointe Music Academy

Grosse Pointe Music Academy provides a relaxing environment yet professional teaching. Teachers here are well trained. They will motivate students to create and express music in a way that brings them joy, making music a fun thing to learn. If you want to learn at home, you can apply to their online class. Besides regular music lessons, they also offer some music camps program, such as Summer Music Camps, Beginner Guitar Camps, and Rhythm Kids Camps.

2. Dearborn School of Music

It all started in 2012 when David Petrie realized that most of the music schools around Detroit were operated within a music store. Thus, he aspired to build a music school with no commercial atmosphere attached. Petrie's only hope is to make the Dearborn School of Music a welcoming place for students and teachers to share their love for music. They provide some special programs to spice your lessons a little bit, like Music for Little Mozart and Add A Parent.

3. Third Wave Music

Whether you want to learn music or to repair your guitar, Third Wave Music will help you get through it. Founded by Jen David, an inspiring woman who wants to fill the void in the city by providing musicians with a full-service music instrument shop. Local teachers and performers will teach you about music in the most fun and friendly way. They will help you reach your goal by giving you a detailed lesson about theory, technique, and composition that will enhance your performing skills.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.