Finding Van Gogh through his works in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience presented by Beyond Exhibition in its partnership with 313 Presents is coming to downtown Detroit. Though the exhibition has been opened since June, you still have the chance to admire the work of Van Gogh until October 3, 2021, at TCF Convention Center Hall D.

Created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud, the exhibition displays more than 300 of Van Gogh's iconic artworks, such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night”. The exhibition will also offer an awesome experience for art lovers by taking them into a three-dimensional world.

Beyond Van Gogh is not just an ordinary exhibition that you could skip. Combining art and technology, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge to present Van Gogh into every one of his works by using cutting-edge project technology that was developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers. Entering the site, you will see projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and dances along with a narrative using Van Gogh's own thoughts and words. This way, you can feel as if Van Gogh's arts are brought to life.

Do not miss the opportunity of this unforgettable experience as they only last for a couple of months. It is time to see Van Gogh's life and arts in a different light and ambiance. Tickets for individual entry started from $23.99 and $27.99 for the group entry. VIP tickets will be provided for $93.99. Remember to follow the approved guidelines. For further details about the exhibition, please visit their website at vangoghdetroit.com.

