The City of Detroit to speed up vaccination with Good Neighbor Program

DETROIT, MI - The City of Detroit utilizes the State of Michigan grant for COVID vaccine programs for its Good Neighbor Program. By August 2021, it has disbursed a total amount of $125,500 to Good Neighbor participants.

Every Detroit resident is eligible to reimburse a $50 transportation fee by taking fellow Detroit residents age 18 or above to their first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

To participate, you need to call 313 230-0505 to pre-register as a Good Neighbor and make an appointment for your friends or neighbors who has never been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Vaccinations can be done at TCF Center or Northwest Activities Center or Straight Gate International Church, from Monday to Sunday at each operational hour.

You can also visit the Community Saturdays events. Locations and dates of Community Saturdays are to be informed upon your call for appointments.

Take your referred friends and neighbors to their scheduled appointments and you will earn $50 per shot for each appointment. You can take a maximum of 3 persons per appointment, however, there's no limit on the appointment you can make.

The fund will be in a form of a prepaid debit card, each valued at $50. If you lost or damage the card, the City will not replace it. The City has distributed a total of 2,510 cards so far.

You will be required to fill in a W-9 form if you earn more than $600 through this program. The City of Detroit will later send you a 1099 to file with your 2021 tax return.

The Good Neighbor Program is expected to increase the number of vaccinated Detroiters. For more information, visit the Good Neighbor page by the City of Detroit here.

