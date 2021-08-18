'Shark Tank' tips for home cooks from the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Economic Growth Corporation is going to share precious tips and tricks to boost your food business through its upcoming online seminar on August 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Established in 1978, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation has been supporting the revitalization of Detroit’s economy. It acts as the connective tissue that dedicates its operation and efforts to creating opportunity and prosperity for the residents.

Available exclusively for Detroit-based food businesses, the seminar will share the knowledge on key resources to get your products on grocery shelves with experts.

Hosted by DEGC's own Keyra Cockley, Jean Chorazyczewski, Program Director at Fair Food Network, and Jamie Rahrig, Michigan Good Food Fund Specialist and an Innovation Counselor at MSU Center for Regional Food Systems and MSU Product Center will share their expert tips.

Fair Food Network was launched in 2009 to grow community health and wealth through food. Chorazyczewski, an experienced consultant and market researcher for a range of industries, earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Michigan State University with an emphasis in marketing.

She and Rahrig both manage the Michigan Good Food Fund partnership. It provides financing and business assistance, including technical assistance, broad-reach training, and 1:1 consulting support, to food enterprises across Michigan.

Focusing on food product makers, restaurants/food service, and grocery businesses all over Michigan, the Michigan Good Food Fund also supports its business model development, food finance essentials, marketing, and operations aid.

Register to the event through this page. For any questions regarding the event, contact the Detroit Means Business hotline at 844.333.8249 or send an email to procurement@degc.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.