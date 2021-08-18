Detroit PD joins hands to provide food boxes and resources for former and active service members

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Police Department joined several other non-profit organizations across Metro Detroit to provide free food boxes and resources to veterans and service members.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported an increase in the number of military veterans in Michigan, including Detroit. This is the first time in over a decade. With this escalation, Michigan is now home to the 11th largest veteran population in the nation.

Along with it, the state is seeing a nearly $335 million growth in its overall veteran affairs expenditures. The same expansion can also be seen in the distribution of disability compensation and pension. The last two are special tax-free benefits for disabled veterans.

The veteran care package and resource giveaway for military members event is the result of collaboration between Detroit Police, Oakland Community Health Network, and Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, in partnership with Walking Warriors.

The food and resources will be provided for all veterans, active duty, US Coast Guard members, guards, reserves, and their families at Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, Detroit MI 4235.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and requires online registration through the Eventbrite page. Through this event, visitors will also get the chance to gain more information on community resources.

The first 100 attendees will receive a $25.00 Meijer gift card. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available. Visitors will be served on a first come first serve basis. However, those who haven't preregistered prior to their arrival are only eligible to get the vaccination only.

For any inquiries regarding the event or registration procedures, contact McDonald@oaklandchn.org or Patilok182@Detroitmi.gov.

