Celebrate Detroit's local produce this October in Eastern Market Harvest Gala 2021

DETROIT, MI - Promoting an exquisite farm-to-table experience through dinner, wine, cocktails, live music, and dancing, Eastern Market Harvest Gala returns this October 8, from 6 to 11 p.m.

The executive chef from Detroit's premier Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, will share some of his seasonal recipes on this special occasion. SheWolf is known for its contemporary Italian cuisine made from only fresh ingredients.

General admission for patrons is $300 per person and $500 per person for benefactors. Admission with sponsorship is also available, ranging from $1,500 to $25,000.

Embracing more than 300 community leaders, the annual Harvest Gala celebrates the richness and vibrancy of the Eastern Market district, raising the necessary fund to keep the integrity and quality of the market management.

Eastern Market is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that incubates and accelerates the growth of food businesses to increase access to healthy food for Detroit residence.

Since 1841, the Eastern Market organization has been faithfully enriching Detroit in terms of culture, economy, and nutrition. The district was named into the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and the market is now home to 150 food and specialty businesses.

With its 4,5 acres area in the heart of the district, the market itself has six sheds that are filled with locally grown produce, including cheese, honey, preserves, fresh meat, and fish. You can also find ready-to-eat food and delectable menus from local food stalls and restaurants.

The newly redesigned Shed 5 features a lot of cooking classes for adults and children with its commercial kitchen, from vegetable pickling and pasta sauce making.

