MSP Metro Detroit announces #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign for Labor Day

DETROIT, MI - The #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign is on. Michigan State Police for Metro Detroit area announced incoming extra enforcement and increased officers on the road to reduce impaired driving.

Warnings of the dangers of driving under influence, whether from drugs or alcohol, will also appear even more often, regionally and nationally. This campaign is boosted due to the Labor Day holiday and will be especially rigorous during the weekends.

The message is equally important all year round. However, during Labor Day, people tend to bid farewell to the summer with family and friends, where consumption of alcohol and the use of recreational drugs are common.

This campaign aims to remind and educate the residents on the dangers of driving and riding under the influence. This also acts as an announcement for the increased enforcement.

The enforcement period will be effective from August 18 to September 6. This is a nationwide campaign, so you can expect to see equal precautions and enforcement even after you leave the Detroit area.

To avoid unwanted accidents, residents are advised to designate a sober driver before they start drinking. Alternatively, they can also call a ride-share or taxi so they can get home safely.

Approximately a third of all traffic fatal incidents involve an impaired driver, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths annually. The count reached a percentage of 38% of all fatalities over the Labor Day holiday in 2019 only.

In these incidents, 46% of the victims who were killed were drivers aged 18-34 with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .08 or higher. Officials also warn against the use of marijuana before or during driving, even for just a small amount.

