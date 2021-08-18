Have a lot of fun in these six events held by Detroit Takeover for three consecutive days

DETROIT, MI - Spare your time for three days filled with fun from August 20 to 22 because Detroit Takeover is finally coming back for the 6th year. It is an event kick-off your weekend where urban professionals and socialites travel to the Motor City and take it over.

Last year, The Detroit Takeover had successfully held its event with sold-out tickets. People were totally interested to join Detroit Takeover and participate in five events, such as Meet & Greet, DTO Welcome "Tee" Party, Waffles & Flōh Brunch Day Party, Sum'Her Dresses & Sneakers Rooftop, and sunDAY FUNday Cookout.

There are some changes this time, though one event will make it again this year. Here are the schedules for Detroit Takeover 2021. Please note that events are subject to change.

Friday, August 20.

1. Registration: 12 p.m.

2. Rep Yo City Meet & Greet: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

3. Sneaker Ball: 9 p.m.

Forget about the stilettos and oxfords for the night. Put on your best suit and dress along with your most stylish sneakers and prepare to dance the night away.

Saturday, August 21.

1. Camoflage Day Party: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

There will be a cash prize for the best dressed.

2. Graphic Tee Party: 9 p.m. - 2 a .m.

Sunday, August 22.

1. Burgers & Beats: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

2. Pool Meet Up: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Tickets started from $50 and are still available to purchase. Weekend Pass ticket will include entry to all of the weekend official events. Grab yours now before it sold out and refer to their event here.

