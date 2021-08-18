Learn how to communicate effectively in LEAP Module 4: Business Grammar

DETROIT, MI - City of Detroit is currently holding a series of workshops called The Employee LEAP program that will be helpful for participants to increase their knowledge and improve their skills, make them more valuable in the organization. Join LEAP Module 4: Business Grammar on August 20, 2021, for free.

This Business Grammar workshop will last for four hours. During this session, participants will learn, engage, try to apply, and perform what they have learned. The use of good grammar in business communication is important to show credibility and maintain its reputation.

This workshop is using four steps based on its name to make participants understand better about the chosen material. They are :

1. Learn

Participants will be introduced to the 10 characteristics of effective business writing, then proceed to define a verb and moving to a verb's classification. This session shows how you can make the language more expressive by using a fun and engaging sentence.

2. Engage

Highlights the importance of using active voice instead of passive construction by introducing the concepts of tense and time along with passive to active sentence activity.

3. Apply

Discuss the importance of making business communication more unified using parallel structured strategies, keeping it short and simple. Participants will see what happens when a writer misplaces modifiers or omits them.

4. Perform

Last but not least, participants will practice delivering professional business communication with a commonly used form of communication, email.

The workshop will be held online. You will be required to register with detroitmi.gov for verification. Please note that all participants must log in on time and participate in each activity. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-of-detroit-office-of-talent-development-and-performance-management-human-resources-8177779531 for more details about the event.

