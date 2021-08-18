Detroit Aglow will be celebrated differently this year due to the current situation

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Aglow dinner is more than just a one-night celebration that brought the community together, but a long campaign in winter to bring attention and awareness in many ways in order to uplift the Downtown community for 36 years. This year, Detroit Aglow will be celebrated differently due to the current situation.

Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) invites the community to contribute to its stewardship effort in the absence of this year's event. Your contribution will mean a lot to support their operations, community programs, and also park maintenance during these unprecedented times.

Through strategic programs and initiatives that will evolve by the changing needs of the community, they work for its mission to advance Detroit. Downtown Detroit Partnership worked with a number of philanthropic, government, and business partners, ensuring that the efforts to make Detroit more vibrant are balanced in all perspectives.

You can participate to support their mission by start donating here. If you donated for $313, you will receive a Build Box. Build Box is an annual holiday-themed gift box filled with locally sourced items from a variety of small businesses in Metro Detroit.

However, the fun will not change. Begin in mid-November, you will see Downtown in a new appearance with dazzling lights and unique displays scattered throughout the area, and of course, the iconic 60-foot tree in Campus Martius Park that will be lit. Spread joy in the Season of Light and Hope and help Downtown Detroit Partnership to continue its mission.

Visit https://downtown.org/innovative-projects/detroit-aglow/ for more information about the event or check the Detroit Downtown Partnership Facebook page.

