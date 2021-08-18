Enjoy a jazz performance by world-class musicians in Indian Village

DETROIT, MI - Historic Indian Village Woman's Garden Club along with Michelle May is happy to present you a 2021 summer concert series in Indian Village. The event features two performances with world-class jazz musicians.

Located on the east side of Detroit, The Indian Village was established in 1895 as an upscale neighborhood. You will find several houses with lovely gardens that were designed by landscape architects and cared for by full-time gardeners, though as time passed most of them began gardening by themselves. The architectures were built throughout the 20th century by some of the most talented architects of the time period, such as Louis Kamper, Albert Kahn, and William Stratton.

Due to their love for gardening, a group of women decided to form a garden club where members could learn gardening skills from professional presentations at meetings and from each other. Later, social activities and projects began to appear on their agenda to beautify the neighborhood. They managed to hold several events before, such as the Historic Indian Village Home and Garden Tour, Indian Village Annual Pancake Breakfast, and many more.

This August, they are back with another jazz performance that will leave you in awe on August 28 at 7 p.m. featuring Soneo after they succeeded with the first performance presented by Penny Wells on July 31. With Latin jazz as the theme chosen, they promise to feature some of the best Latin jazz musicians in the area. It is said writer, producer, and music director Bill Meyer will lead this ensemble. Get your ticket now and learn about the event here.

