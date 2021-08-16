Take care of your mental health by joining this coping class

DETROIT, MI - Be A Friend Incorporated is here to improve the mental health of community members around Detroit by providing vital coping skills. This time they decided to partner with Wayne Metro Community Action Agency in aims to empower individuals and communities to realize their own goals.

Self Care 101: A Coping Class for Millennials will take place in ACC Youth Center, on August 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will provide fun activities and food for free. The event includes a brief seminar about mental health, yoga lessons, a workshop on journaling, and also a dance tutorial hosted by several resources from a local hospital, certified counselors, and other community leaders.

Founded by Tiyanna Peterson in September 2015, Be A Friend Incorporation is taking on the task of educating the neighborhood on how to cope with stress and trauma. They want people to realize the importance of good mental health and how it affects them in everyday life because being healthy is not only measured by physical but also by our mind.

They will keep on giving lessons about mental health because it is their goal to teach at least one coping skill to each participant that will be useful when they are faced with stressful things. By the end of the event, they put high hope on every participant to be able to manage their stress better and improve their mental health overall.

This is your chance to ease your mind and relieve stress because you matter. For more details and information, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care-101-a-coping-class-for-millennials-tickets-163665823885?aff=eand

