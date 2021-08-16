Sing your heart out at TRAP Karaoke: Detroit

DETROIT, MI - TRAP Karaoke is coming back to Detroit on September 11. Live your dream as a star of the city in one night.

TRAP Karaoke started its tour in 2015 by Jason Mowatt, a music festival organizer who aspired to offer a brand new concert experience where the audience could be the center of the show. The concept itself is called a "user-generated concert". TRAP Karaoke is more than a cherished moment we share together, it is the cote to cultural participation, community connection, and personal empowerment.

With such a concept, it is likely for people to be intrigued and join TRAP Karaoke by themselves. After being formed for one year, TRAP Karaoke had sold out its tickets in several cities such as Chicago, Houston, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and many more. Jason had listened to some of the stories that local people told, including Detroit which made him continue making a platform to share the stories of the cities because it is how you foster community.

TRAP Karaoke: Detroit will take place in The Garden Theater. You will enjoy a four-hour full of joy, from 8 p.m to 12 a.m. If your name is called, you have 20 seconds to make it to the stage. Please note that not everyone will make it on stage. However, they will pick some people from the crowds who stand out to be "WILDCARDS".

If you want to dream big, you might as well want to take home the TRAPPIE Award. Just be confident and remember to practice. Grab your tickets now before they sold out. Check the details here.

