The African World Festival returns to the Wright Detroit

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s largest ethnic festival, the African World Festival, will return this August to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for its 38th celebration.

Celebrating the African diaspora, the annual festival is presented by Ford Motor Company Fund and supported by Bedrock, The Detroit Pistons, Pepsi, AAA, Wayne State University, and more. The 38th Annual African World Festival will take place throughout August 20-22 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. in the Wright Museum, located at 315 E. Warren Avenue.

The free regional celebration is targeted to attract more than 100,000 visitors in total with its horde of Afro-centric souvenirs, visual arts, handcrafts, apparel, food, and other ethnic products from more than 150 vendors. It also features star-studded music performances from Sunshine Anderson, Tim Bowman, Jr., and Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo.

A Rock the Runway Fashion Show, as well as African Drummers and Dancers, will also entertain the visitors. Family with children can also find weekend fun activities in its Watoto Village, a family area that features storytellers and a book giveaway.

Visitors can also enjoy portions of the museum’s interior spaces. Timed admissions to visit museum exhibitions can be reserved through the museum's official website with special extended hours during the festival, free for all museum's membership holders.

Held in the prestigious space of the Wright, the festival calls for more food vendors and volunteers. For food vendors, it expects business that serves Soul, African, Caribbean, or Afro-Latin cuisine. Meanwhile, volunteers will be tasked with the festival's day-to-day operation. More information will be provided upon registration.

Interested business owners and volunteer candidates can visit here to apply.

