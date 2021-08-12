City of Detroit announces Child Tax Credit for families with children

DETROIT, MI - The City of Detroit published a reminder to apply for the new Child Tax Credit. The program offers monthly monetary supports to families with children under 18.

The credit program is part of the American Rescue Plan and it encourages parents or caregivers to apply even without previous tax fillings or with low to no income. it is hoped to ease the financial burden caused by the pandemic.

The monthly cash payment will be distributed monthly by the IRS, with first half to be rolled out starting July 2021 through December 2021. Second half is scheduled to be disbursed during the 2022 tax period. Eligible residents have received the first round of payments on July 15 through direct deposit, debit cards, or paper checks.

Each family will be eligible to receive $300 per child younger than 6 years old monthly, or up to up to $3,600 annually, and $250 per child age 6 to 17 monthly, or up to $3,000 per year. Total benefits will be calculated based on the number and age of the children and the family's earnings.

There are only three criteria to fulfil to qualify for the credit. Applicants are a parent, guardian or caregiver to children under 17 years old with Social Security Number. A head of a household must have an income of under $112,500.

If the applicant files their taxes jointly with a spouse, their total joint income must be under $150,000. Meanwhile, if the applicant is single, they must have an income of under $75,000.

Families without children are also encouraged to file their taxes despite being unable to claim the Child Tax Credit. With the recent tax policy changes due to the current pandemic situation, new benefits and COVID-19 relief payments schemes might be in effect any time soon.

