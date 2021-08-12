QLINE Detroit to start operating in September

DETROIT, MI - The QLINE, a 6.6-mile circulating streetcar route operated by the M-1 RAIL, announced that it will start operating in late September with 15 minutes services.

The streetcar temporarily suspended all its operation on March 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating throughout 12 locations from Downtown Detroit through Midtown, New Center, to the North End since May 2017, the transportation service paused its travels after the dwindling demand of transit along the Woodward corridor.

In its first three years of service, QLINE has served more than 3.3 million riders. It started as a 3.3-mile circulating streetcar along Woodward Avenue between Congress Street and West Grand Boulevard designed and constructed by M-1 RAIL.

The nonprofit was specifically formed in 2008 to lead this project, the first of its kind to be led and funded by both private businesses, philanthropic organizations. The project also relied on its partnership with the local government, the State of Michigan, and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The project was born after the demand for reliable transit alternatives to connect key Detroit destinations became apparent due to the Super Bowl XL. QLINE had around 50,000 riders weekly, or 7,140 daily riders, in its first week of operations.

In return, the tram brought evident growth in the economy along Woodward Avenue. Since 2013, the corridor has seen more than $8 billion dollars in investment poured into the business within the neighborhood.

The streetcar utilizes its own mobile app, operable through android and iOs operating system, and website for ticketing. The daily pass starts from $2 up to $5. Weekly and monthly options are also available.

