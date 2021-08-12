Frankie Valli to perform in Fox Theatre Detroit on September 11

DETROIT, MI - Frankie Valli, the original Jersey Boy, will be performing this September 11, at 8 p.m., at the very crown jewel of Detroit, the Fox Theatre.

Valli is mostly known for his legendary career with The Four Seasons as it was adapted into the famous Broadway musical Jersey Boys. The musical lasts 11 years on the stage of August Wilson Theatre, having earned four Tony Awards wins after 4,642 performances. Throughout his journey with The Four Seasons, the combo has sold more than 175 million records worldwide.

His unforgettable songs like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 - Oh What A Night,” and “Grease,” are also Hollywood staples, featured in numerous box office movies such as Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Wanderers, and of course, The Jersey Boys.

His hit single “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” alone has been covered by more than 200 artists, including Nancy Wilson and Lauryn Hill. Valli released his first Jazz album on June 25, 2021, titled "A Touch of Jazz."

Tickets to the legend's performance at Fox Theatre are currently on sale. The price starts from $29.50, click here to get your tickets.

From award-winning Broadway musicals, interactive stage shows, to treasured holiday favorites, Fox Theatre has been hosting some of the most notable names in show business since its opening in 1928. Built by William Fox and holds a capacity of 5048 seats, it was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1988.

Located at 2211 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48201, the Fox Theatre has one main entrance on Woodward between Montcalm and Columbia St. that is also accessible for guests with disabilities. The world-class theatre also provides parking reservations to ease the visitors, click here to book.

