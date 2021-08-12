Heidelberg Project Detroit to introduce its 2021 Fall Fundraiser, Have a Seat

DETROIT, MI - The Heidelberg Project, a Detroit-based community organization, is responding to COVID-19 disruption to daily life with art. Its 2021 Fall Fundraiser, titled Have a Seat, is offering more comfortable yet artsy outdoor spaces by combining arts, gardening, and permaculture.

The organization creates an outdoor art environment that aims to improve the lives of people around it. By embracing its diverse cultures and artistic attributes, any community can re-develop and sustain itself to reach a better quality of life for all its members.

Artist Tyree Guyton began making vibrant changes on Heidelberg street with his grandfather after losing three brothers to the streets. The duo transformed trash and abandoned lots into art whilst integrating them with the street, sidewalks, and trees. The Heidelberg Project was born, and later officially incorporated in 1988.

During the pandemic, the Heidelberg Project's past outdoor installations garnered even more visits. The artscapes became a considerably safe yet accessible destination for the community, however, the current spots have no place for the visitors to sit on.

Have A Seat program aims to fill in that blank with custom-built tables and benches from reclaimed wood and decommissioned previous installations. Sponsors can select their own built-in-bench or free-standing-bench and decorate them with family, colleagues, and friends.

All installations will be part of the Heidelberg Project art scene along Heidelberg Street. You can also enjoy its current installations by visiting 3600 Block of Heidelberg, Detroit, MI 48207.

For further information or custom sponsorship options, you are welcomed to contact Margaret Grace, HP Program Director, by email at margaret@heidelberg.org or by phone at (313) 458-8414.

