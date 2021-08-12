The Downtown Detroit Markets are returning for the 2021 season

DETROIT, MI - The Downtown Detroit Markets, created by Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies, returns this holiday season. From November 2021 through January 2022, local artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses will be offering their products in Cadillac Square.

The program was initiated to drive entrepreneurship, support community creativity, and diversify retail offerings in downtown Detroit. Aiming to establish Detroit as a shopping destination, this year's market is done in partnership with Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Initiated by the philanthropic division of the nation’s largest mortgage lender, Quicken Loans, and local businesses one of the city’s largest real estate partners, Bedrock, will be able to reach local residents, visitors from Southeast Michigan, and even out-of-town travelers through this market.

Eighteen local businesses will be selected after the submission process ends and will be announced in early September. It is expected that the market will display a strong mix of retailers, food and beverage vendors. Submissions will be closed on August 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

There are several requirements for potential vendors to apply. All applicants are required to have a product-based business, offering local products that do not contain alcohol, tobacco, nor drugs, and is not in form of weapons or alike. Service-based vendors are not eligible for this market.

The eligibility requirements also include an advanced $1,000 deposit. Vendors are also expected to reach gross sales over $10,000. Applicants cannot be current Bedrock retail tenants and are not employees of the Rock Family of Companies.

Visit and fill in the form in this link to apply. Every answer provided in the application will be considered in the selection process. Send an email to DowntownDetroitMarkets@BedrockDetroit.com if you have any inquiries.

