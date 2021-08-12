Downtown Detroit restaurants around Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre, one of the most iconic cultural landmarks in the city of Detroit, allows its visitors to enjoy food and beverage in its auditorium. But if the bars and concessions stands are simply not enough, check out these joints around the complex.

22 West Columbia Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201 | 313-638-2598

Rush Bowl promotes a healthy and fast dining experience. Founder Andrew Pudalov launched the joint in 2004, offering thick blends of fruits and vegetables, topped with nuts, granola, and drizzled with honey.

2515 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48201 | 313-782-4778

Mike Ilitch embraces his fiery passion for Detroit sports when he established Mike's Pizza Bar. The place combines one-of-a-kind artisanal pizza with the region’s best craft beers and a diverse wine selection, all in the perfect ambiance to celebrate sports.

66 West Columbia Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201 | 313.725.4100

Frita is a spicy chorizo burger served with fries on a soft egg bun. Meanwhile, batidos is a type of milkshake made with fresh fruits, crushed ice, and sweetened milk, with a tropical vibe. Mix them together, and you get Frita Batidos, a Cuban-inspired food truck.

2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48201 | 866-782-9622

The award-winning buffet will treat your appetite with American and international cuisines. This is no ordinary buffet, as the chefs will prepare the meals with premium ingredients right before your eyes, from warm bread, freshly rolled sushi, choice cuts of meat, to delicious DIY desserts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.