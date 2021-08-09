Rest in Peace: Kelli Hand, The First Lady of Detroit Techno

Mike Kazsyck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wd0lk_0bMIkQwM00
Mike Labrum/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – A musician and DJ from Detroit, Michigan or known as "The First Lady of Detroit Techno," Kelli Maria Hand, passed away on August 3, 2021, at the age of 56.

She became popular when she opened the door for Black women's participation in the previously male-dominated techno and electronic music communities during the 1990s. Professionally known as K-HAND, she continuously composed music and performed in many events until her last breath this year.

Born and raised in Detroit, Hand's music was most likely influenced by the New York club's scene in her youth in the 1980s, especially when she visited the legendary Paradise Garage where at the same time, Larry Levan was playing at the same club area.

After buying her equipment, she began her efforts to produce and DJ in her bedroom. She then gained her confidence and decided to play at clubs and land a residency at Detroit's Zipper's Nightclub.

She owned a website where she published her new releases albums, tour dates, and her music store under her label Acacia Records'. Her latest album was Everybody EP (2021 remastered version) and came in 12" Vinyl to sell. With a tagline of "Music from A Well Known Place", Hand surely knew what she did in the techno music industry and got a special place in every Detroiter's heart.

Many of Hand's friends and other musicians posted memories of her on their social media and described how she inspired them in life. Some black women musicians also thanked her for her contribution to techno music that has influenced them to step ahead and start their movement. For one Detroit's legend, may her rest in peace.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_46e829a2b68f0be7d23402960e416b30.blob

If you want the tea, follow me

Detroit, MI
16 followers
Loading

More from Mike Kazsyck

Detroit, MI

The African World Festival returns to the Wright Detroit

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s largest ethnic festival, the African World Festival, will return this August to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for its 38th celebration.Read full story

Heidelberg Project Detroit to introduce its 2021 Fall Fundraiser, Have a Seat

DETROIT, MI - The Heidelberg Project, a Detroit-based community organization, is responding to COVID-19 disruption to daily life with art. Its 2021 Fall Fundraiser, titled Have a Seat, is offering more comfortable yet artsy outdoor spaces by combining arts, gardening, and permaculture.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Downtown Detroit restaurants around Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre, one of the most iconic cultural landmarks in the city of Detroit, allows its visitors to enjoy food and beverage in its auditorium. But if the bars and concessions stands are simply not enough, check out these joints around the complex.Read full story

The Downtown Detroit Markets are returning for the 2021 season

DETROIT, MI - The Downtown Detroit Markets, created by Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies, returns this holiday season. From November 2021 through January 2022, local artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses will be offering their products in Cadillac Square.Read full story
Detroit, MI

City of Detroit announces Child Tax Credit for families with children

DETROIT, MI - The City of Detroit published a reminder to apply for the new Child Tax Credit. The program offers monthly monetary supports to families with children under 18. The credit program is part of the American Rescue Plan and it encourages parents or caregivers to apply even without previous tax fillings or with low to no income. it is hoped to ease the financial burden caused by the pandemic.Read full story

QLINE Detroit to start operating in September

DETROIT, MI - The QLINE, a 6.6-mile circulating streetcar route operated by the M-1 RAIL, announced that it will start operating in late September with 15 minutes services. The streetcar temporarily suspended all its operation on March 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating throughout 12 locations from Downtown Detroit through Midtown, New Center, to the North End since May 2017, the transportation service paused its travels after the dwindling demand of transit along the Woodward corridor.Read full story

Frankie Valli to perform in Fox Theatre Detroit on September 11

DETROIT, MI - Frankie Valli, the original Jersey Boy, will be performing this September 11, at 8 p.m., at the very crown jewel of Detroit, the Fox Theatre. Valli is mostly known for his legendary career with The Four Seasons as it was adapted into the famous Broadway musical Jersey Boys. The musical lasts 11 years on the stage of August Wilson Theatre, having earned four Tony Awards wins after 4,642 performances. Throughout his journey with The Four Seasons, the combo has sold more than 175 million records worldwide.Read full story

Doctors from Detroit's Henry Ford help clarify Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

DETROIT, MI – As misinformation about Covid-19 spreads throughout social media, top doctors from Henry Ford warned that relying on baseless sources can put someone in danger.Read full story

Senior leaders from Henry Ford educate the importance of vaccination

DETROIT, MI — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 started to spread, senior leaders of Henry Ford share how important and reassuring the vaccination really is. For the record, a study reported that people infected with the Delta and unvaccinated are more likely to get hospitalized. And nationally, 97% of people being hospitalized are unvaccinated and 99.5% of people dying are unvaccinated.Read full story

23rd Annual Tour of Detroit Farm and Garden invites all ages to participate on August 24

DETROIT, MI – Keep Growing Detroit will hold the 23rd Annual Tour of Detroit Farm and Gardens on August 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT. However, due to safety measures to keep participants safe from COVID-19, this year's tour will be self-driven and will not include a reception.Read full story

Detroit Abloom offers A Month of Wellness events

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Abloom have wellness activity for everyone. Detroit Abloom is a form of approach from Tony and Nancy for using vacant land near their neighborhood. They transform it into an outdoor wellness center for not only flower farming activity but also health, soul, and nature awareness community. Detroit Abloom has three main focuses that are horticultural, wellness center, and soul connectedness.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

A 0.5k Race for Shelter with Macomb County Habitat for Humanity

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – Macomb County Habitat For Humanity is holding a race titled Macomb Habitat Race for Shelter 0.5K. The race will last for 5 days and everyone is welcome to race wherever fit their circumstances.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County urges residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — Oakland County Health Division announced that West Nile Virus had been detected in a pool of mosquitos in Troy. No confirmed human cases of WNV have occurred in Oakland County this year so far. However, the department would like to remind Oakland County residents to take serious precautions to avoid mosquito bites.Read full story

These Detroit Zoo Events Might Help You Get Rid of Boredom!

Are you stressed out during this pandemic? Want to try some new activities to get rid of the boredom? Want to refresh your mind and forget about this pandemic for a while? Detroit Zoo has the answer for you!Read full story
Detroit, MI

5 Films to watch at home recommended by Detroit Film Theatre

DETROIT, MI – Detroit Institute of Arts, or DIA, has several recommended films to watch at home all August. Through the Detroit Film Theater and a segment called DFT @ Home, DIA has 5 recommended films to rent with various pricing.Read full story

August Upcoming Events at Grace Community Church

Grace Community Church in Detroit welcomes people from different backgrounds, economic statuses, races, and heritage. This August, the church is inviting the community to join some of its activities.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Do you want to sleep better? Try yoga at these 5 yoga studios around Detroit

DETROIT, MI—Yoga is a gentle and restorative way to calm your mind. Based on the national survey, 55% of people who did yoga have a better sleep. Over 85% said yoga helped reduce stress. There are some supportive gear, like blocks, blankets, and bolsters to help performing some poses that you might find difficult. The focus is on posture and breath, and those might help to pose longer and continue to breathe. No space for doing it at home? Here are 5 yoga studios around the town so you can have a better sleep at home!.Read full story

Things You Can Do in Monroe Street Midway

DETROIT,MI - Attractive, colorful, fun! Those are three words to describe what Monroe Street Midway is. Brought to you by Bedrock and RollerCade, this roller-rink and skate park is a fun place for you and your family to spend time with. To assure your safety during this pandemic situation, Monroe Street Midway follows Michigan Department of Health & Human Services restrictions for social distancing, capacity limitations, and mask guidelines.Read full story

'HELP,' a Detroid-based aids service organization, rebrands and expands services

DETROIT, MI – Health Emergency Lifeline Programs, formerly known as HELP, has rebranded as Corktown Health. This initiative comes on the heels of the 2017 launch of Corktown Health Center. The unveiling of a new and fresh logo design is part of this rebranding endeavor.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy