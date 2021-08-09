Rest in Peace: Kelli Hand, The First Lady of Detroit Techno

Mike Labrum/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – A musician and DJ from Detroit, Michigan or known as "The First Lady of Detroit Techno," Kelli Maria Hand, passed away on August 3, 2021, at the age of 56.

She became popular when she opened the door for Black women's participation in the previously male-dominated techno and electronic music communities during the 1990s. Professionally known as K-HAND, she continuously composed music and performed in many events until her last breath this year.

Born and raised in Detroit, Hand's music was most likely influenced by the New York club's scene in her youth in the 1980s, especially when she visited the legendary Paradise Garage where at the same time, Larry Levan was playing at the same club area.

After buying her equipment, she began her efforts to produce and DJ in her bedroom. She then gained her confidence and decided to play at clubs and land a residency at Detroit's Zipper's Nightclub.

She owned a website where she published her new releases albums, tour dates, and her music store under her label Acacia Records'. Her latest album was Everybody EP (2021 remastered version) and came in 12" Vinyl to sell. With a tagline of "Music from A Well Known Place", Hand surely knew what she did in the techno music industry and got a special place in every Detroiter's heart.

Many of Hand's friends and other musicians posted memories of her on their social media and described how she inspired them in life. Some black women musicians also thanked her for her contribution to techno music that has influenced them to step ahead and start their movement. For one Detroit's legend, may her rest in peace.

