Detroit, MI

5 places to shop till you drop in Detroit

Mike Kazsyck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qae5w_0bJhxRR800

DETROIT, MI — This might not surprise you, but you'll surely want to know more about places to shop in Detroit. Daily needs to unique stuff, these places will amaze you with various stores of your need. So here are five places for you to shop in the area.

1. Birmingham Principal Shopping District

Stop by Birmingham for an elegant shopping experience. Teacups & Toys, a fashion boutique for all dogs ranging, is one of those stores to give your dog that fancy look. If you’re looking for unique handbags, accessories, crystal, sterling, decorative porcelain, or clothing for a gift or yourself, go to Woodward & Maple, located on East Maple Road.

2. Wyandotte

Baby bump needs a pamper? 9 Month Bump on Elm Street is a well-known upscale maternity store and most of the items are handcrafted. Abundant Living Gallery on Elm Street is a small shop that works with local artists if you plan to find unique things to spice up your house!

3. Rochester

Downtown Rochester offers you a wide range of shops to check: three antique stores, four art supply shops, two bookstores, 15 apparel/accessory retailers, eight gift shops, 11 home/office furnishing/accent stores, nine jewelry shops, and three shoe stores. You practically have all the choices you need!

4. Downtown Plymouth

Searching for furniture and antique stores? Basement Vintage Furniture or Home Sweet Home are two options. What about housewares and housewarming gifts? You'll have a good time at Bohemian Home or Haven. Trying to find certain specialty stuff? Check out R.S.V.P. or Sideways. Looking for women’s apparel? Bella Mia or Gigi’s Mode will be your favorite!

5. Mount Clemens

Wanting to explore the east side of metro Detroit? You’ll have to visit Downtown Mount Clemens. From vintage stuff shopping at Max and Ollie’s to skateboarding stuff at TGM, to even record shops like WeirdsVille Records, Mount Clemens is the answer. For more info on the city's shop offerings, check out downtownmountclemens.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_46e829a2b68f0be7d23402960e416b30.blob

If you want the tea, follow me

Detroit, MI
108 followers
Loading

More from Mike Kazsyck

Learn Hindi in 5 Days Hindi Workshop with Pooja Chandna

DETROIT, MI - Hindi is the third largest spoken language in the world with 615 million speakers. Whether you want to impress your family or are required to master Hindi, you are allowed to join the "Let's Learn Hindi: 5 Days Hindi Workshop" with Pooja Chandna as your coach starts on August 23 at 8.45 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Youngblood Vineyard brings the sea to a vineyard in Detroit Lobster Bake

DETROIT, MI - Youngblood Vineyard is proud to host Detroit Lobster Bake in the Vineyard on August 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Youngblood Vineyard, 61829 Ray Center Road. Here, you can enjoy a cajun seafood boil served in a family-style in the vineyard.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Find your match at Detroit Video Speed Dating, powered by Filter Off

DETROIT, MI - Are you single and looking for a serious relationship? Then, you might want to join Filter Off in Video Speed Dating which will be held on September 10 at 8 p.m. It is a way for men and women to meet effectively, rather than communicating through a simple text.Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan Central partnered with Bamboo Detroit to host a discussion on future transportation

DETROIT, MI – Michigan Central, collaborating with Bamboo Detroit, holds a virtual event discussing future mobility solutions on August 25, 1-2 p.m. EST. Panelists from SPIN, Clip, and Dollar Van will be sharing their knowledge on new micro-mobility startups and last-mile innovations that can inspire founders, cities, and communities to keep the next generation of transportation solutions accessible.Read full story
Detroit, MI

'Petals In The Park' event at Detroit's Erma Henderson Park garden

DETROIT, MI – The City of Detroit General Services Department, Detroit Parks & Recreation Division, and WH Canon are celebrating fall with the upcoming 'Petals In The Park' event on August 30 at 4 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit copes through the pandemic with The Healing Memorial

DETROIT, MI – City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and the Cranbrook Art Museum initiated a memorial to promote healing and showing support to the residents who are affected by the pandemic.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Celebrate Detroit's local produce this October in Eastern Market Harvest Gala 2021

DETROIT, MI - Promoting an exquisite farm-to-table experience through dinner, wine, cocktails, live music, and dancing, Eastern Market Harvest Gala returns this October 8, from 6 to 11 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Showcase your talent at The Art of Poetry: An Open Mic Night Experience

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Writing Room will hold The Art of Poetry at Drifter Coffee on August 30, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Time to connect with fellow artists, writers, and singer-songwriters in this chance.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Indulge your sweet tooth with these top three cupcakes in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - There's always room for a dessert, cupcakes are not an exception. You can find sugar, spice, and everything sweet at these three places in Detroit. A wonderful thing happened when Good Cakes and Bakes mixed the butter, sugar, and flour altogether and create a cup of joy with cute icing on top of it. They offer a variety of homemade baked goods and delightful sweets made with fresh ingredients. Vegans will have no problem finding their desserts because they also have plenty of vegan options.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Find the perfect career and get a chance to be hired immediately at Diversity Virtual Hiring

DETROIT, MI - Good news for all job seekers out there because DiversityX invites you to attend their Virtual Hiring event. The event will take place on September 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prepare your resume and show them what you are capable of.Read full story
Michigan State

Enjoy live music, food, and fun activities at Michigan Culture & Diversity Festival

DETROIT, MI - Something entertaining will happen at Dearborn Heights on August 26, 2021, as HYPE Athletics invites the entire community to join Michigan Culture & Diversity Festival. You will get to enjoy live music, authentic cuisines from local vendors, rides, and some fun activities for both adults and children.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit teens are invited to be 2021-2022 MOCAD Teen Council members

DETROIT, MI - Young creatives ages 13-18 from around Metro Detroit are invited to apply to be part of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Teen Council. The MOCAD Teen Council is a select group of teens who are passionate about the arts and filled with curiosity. The program is designed to inspire local youth by collaborating on a diverse team, learning more about contemporary art, exploring professional development opportunities, public speaking, and getting their hands on community engagement.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit PAL opens registration for its new iOS Design Lab Program

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s Police Athletic League introduces a new training program from its Youth Enrichment, iOS Design Lab & Entrepreneurship. The program will start this August for children ages 12-18. Detroit PAL was founded in 1969 to enhance youth confidence and motivation through sports. The institution later expanded its programs whilst remain to stay on track to help youth find their greatness, not only through sports but also academic and leadership development programs.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Be amused in a theatrical performance of Grease, presented by JET Theatre

DETROIT, MI - Join the 1959 Senior Class of Rydell High School as they rock their way into our hearts once again from August 27 to August 29. JET Theatre and The Walled Lake Downtown Development Authority proudly present Grease in a theatrical performance.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Learn how to play instruments at these top three music schools in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Detroit is best known for its automobile, world-class museums, theatres, and of course, music. We can not separate Detroit from music. If you want to learn how to play instruments, it is better to check these music schools.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Finding Van Gogh through his works in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience presented by Beyond Exhibition in its partnership with 313 Presents is coming to downtown Detroit. Though the exhibition has been opened since June, you still have the chance to admire the work of Van Gogh until October 3, 2021, at TCF Convention Center Hall D.Read full story
Michigan State

The City of Detroit to speed up vaccination with Good Neighbor Program

DETROIT, MI - The City of Detroit utilizes the State of Michigan grant for COVID vaccine programs for its Good Neighbor Program. By August 2021, it has disbursed a total amount of $125,500 to Good Neighbor participants.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

'Shark Tank' tips for home cooks from the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Economic Growth Corporation is going to share precious tips and tricks to boost your food business through its upcoming online seminar on August 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit PD joins hands to provide food boxes and resources for former and active service members

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Police Department joined several other non-profit organizations across Metro Detroit to provide free food boxes and resources to veterans and service members.Read full story
Michigan State

MSP Metro Detroit announces #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign for Labor Day

DETROIT, MI - The #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign is on. Michigan State Police for Metro Detroit area announced incoming extra enforcement and increased officers on the road to reduce impaired driving.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy