5 places to shop till you drop in Detroit

DETROIT, MI — This might not surprise you, but you'll surely want to know more about places to shop in Detroit. Daily needs to unique stuff, these places will amaze you with various stores of your need. So here are five places for you to shop in the area.

1. Birmingham Principal Shopping District

Stop by Birmingham for an elegant shopping experience. Teacups & Toys, a fashion boutique for all dogs ranging, is one of those stores to give your dog that fancy look. If you’re looking for unique handbags, accessories, crystal, sterling, decorative porcelain, or clothing for a gift or yourself, go to Woodward & Maple, located on East Maple Road.

2. Wyandotte

Baby bump needs a pamper? 9 Month Bump on Elm Street is a well-known upscale maternity store and most of the items are handcrafted. Abundant Living Gallery on Elm Street is a small shop that works with local artists if you plan to find unique things to spice up your house!

3. Rochester

Downtown Rochester offers you a wide range of shops to check: three antique stores, four art supply shops, two bookstores, 15 apparel/accessory retailers, eight gift shops, 11 home/office furnishing/accent stores, nine jewelry shops, and three shoe stores. You practically have all the choices you need!

4. Downtown Plymouth

Searching for furniture and antique stores? Basement Vintage Furniture or Home Sweet Home are two options. What about housewares and housewarming gifts? You'll have a good time at Bohemian Home or Haven. Trying to find certain specialty stuff? Check out R.S.V.P. or Sideways. Looking for women’s apparel? Bella Mia or Gigi’s Mode will be your favorite!

5. Mount Clemens

Wanting to explore the east side of metro Detroit? You’ll have to visit Downtown Mount Clemens. From vintage stuff shopping at Max and Ollie’s to skateboarding stuff at TGM, to even record shops like WeirdsVille Records, Mount Clemens is the answer. For more info on the city's shop offerings, check out downtownmountclemens.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.