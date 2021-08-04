Concert of Color bring back the annual diversity festival this August

DETROIT, MI — The 2021 Concert of Color, a multicultural celebration from Detroit, is arrived. The annual free event began on August 2 and will continue with music and dance until August 9.

Concert of Color contains a lengthy setlist. Detroit's diverse and ethnic populations record their performances at the Detroit Film Theatre. Groups from all around the world also give their distinctive talents and performances from their native country's stages.

Most of the shows will be webcast on YouTube, Facebook, and the Concert of Colors website, or broadcast on Detroit Public TV-WTVS and WDET 109.9 FM.

Names such as Roy Ayers, Organix Orchestra, and Brooklyn Ragga Massive are on the list to perform. On August 5 at Detroit Historical Museum from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., a mix of techno from Dj Etta and food from Cajun Soul Sisters Food Truck will fill your lunchtime. On August 6, Science Galery Detroit will broadcast an Afrofuturism and Performance from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Three women Detroit-based artists will be the awaited performer. On August 7, a dance performance, Freedom of Expression, presented by Keiga Foundation with Will Calhoun and Ugandan choreographer Jonas Byaruhanga will be broadcasted at 4 p.m. Many more communities and performances have been listed to express their culture.

Previously a one-day event, Concert of Color has grown incredibly large, become Detroit's beloved festival and the biggest diversity festival of the Midwest. Concert of Color as producer, work with Detroit Institute of Art, Detroit Center, Detroit Historical Museum, College for Creative Studies, and many more associations and communities. Concert of Color's noble goal is to unite Detroit through diversity and to express it freely.

For more information about Concert of Color and the schedule, check on their official website.

