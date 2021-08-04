'HELP,' a Detroid-based aids service organization, rebrands and expands services

DETROIT, MI – Health Emergency Lifeline Programs, formerly known as HELP, has rebranded as Corktown Health. This initiative comes on the heels of the 2017 launch of Corktown Health Center. The unveiling of a new and fresh logo design is part of this rebranding endeavor.

HELP has been an evolving organization, bringing solutions and assistance for the local community in handling HIV and Hepatitis C. The marginalized community often has barriers in receiving health care.

HELP is the organization that solves those problems. Now, HELP also provides services like HIV prevention, housing, emergency financial assistance, and advocacy and education to people of all backgrounds.

The rebranding process also brings a new website and social media presence. In terms of their services, Corktown Health will have additional health and wellness plan. This rebrand reflects the organization’s growth and evolution. President and CEO of Corktown Health, Anthony Williams, said that Corktown Health would put all services under one umbrella by rebranding.

The effort also highlights Corktown Health’s reach and its significant service expansion outside of Southeast Michigan. This fall, a dental clinic is scheduled to launch. In Oakland County, a second site will work with Corktown Health Center as a broad advocacy and education work.

As the first medical home providing services to the LGBTQ community, Corktown Health serves people of all backgrounds with high-quality and affirming healthcare. To ensure that, the institute also planned education and training expansion for health care providers and organizations. It will prepare them to be resourceful and compassionate in inclusively treating patients.

Theresa Roscoe, Corktown Health Chief of Operating Officer, said that in relationship with Wayne State University School of Medicine, Corktown Health would help prepare better health care generations for LGBTQ patients.

