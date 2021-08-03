August events at Redford Township Library

DETROIT, MI — This month, the Redford Township Library is hosting a variety of activities. There is usually something for everyone to enjoy, from arts and crafts to food trucks. Consider the following activities in which you may choose to participate.

1) Outdoor Story Time and Take Home Craft Kit

Every Tuesday from 10:30–11 a.m., the library hosts a storytime for the little ones on the lawn by its front door. There will also be a special, socially distanced “Summertime Outdoor Baby/Toddler Storytime” on August 9 from 10:30 –11 a.m.

The library has a free craft kit for children to take home every Thursday. The next available one on August 5 is the “weaving/macramé kit.”

2) Estia Greek Food Truck

A food truck will be parked in the library’s parking lot to satisfy your craving for good Mediterranean food.

From 4-7 p.m. on August 12, Estia Greek Food Truck is ready to serve you their delectable grub — vegetarian and gluten-free options available, too. They have gyro sandwiches, french fries, greek fries, and edgy veggies. Food enthusiasts and hungry patrons are welcome.

3) Book Lovers Day and Summer Scares Book

August 9 is Book Lovers Day. From 6-7 p.m. at the library, readers are invited to bring their book and share it with others. You can also hear new book from other to check out later.

On the same date and time, children at the age of 8-13 are welcome to read and discuss “Small Spaces,” a book by Katherine Arden. Make sure you reserve a copy by calling the library.

4) Summer Reading Rollout

On August 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., everyone is welcome to come to Handy Park. There will be a raffle to win a Play it Again Sports gift card. You can also enjoy games, snacks, and a reading sign-up. Bring your skates, rollerblades, or anything you are comfortable in to celebrate the end of summer reading with the library.

Call (313) 531-5960, visit the RDTL website or drop by the library to get even more information.

