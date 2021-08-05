Detroit, MI

Things You Can Do in Monroe Street Midway

Mike Kazsyck

DETROIT,MI - Attractive, colorful, fun! Those are three words to describe what Monroe Street Midway is. Brought to you by Bedrock and RollerCade, this roller-rink and skate park is a fun place for you and your family to spend time with. To assure your safety during this pandemic situation, Monroe Street Midway follows Michigan Department of Health & Human Services restrictions for social distancing, capacity limitations, and mask guidelines.

There will be two or three hours of time slot per session of roller skates, and it costs 10$ per session. If you don't bring your roller skates, don't worry! Roller skates rental is available for 3$. You can book in advance to avoid a fully-booked slot. Roller-rink hours will begin on Sunday–Wednesday from noon at 9 p.m. and Thursday–Saturday starting at noon to 11 p.m.

Not a fan of roller skates? Try basketball as another option! There are four half-court basketball courts and a multi-use sports court for a casual exercise or just to spend time chilling with your loved ones. Plus, there will be a performance by Detroit's local DJs every day. Move your shoulders while you listen to the music and sweat your shirt out!.

If you don't feel like doing any physical activities, take a look around and be amazed by the artsy vibe around! Hand-painted, colorful murals are there for you. Most of the areas are painted with them.

After a long and tiring yet fun day, here, your tummy deserves a rescue from hunger. Enjoy the tasty food from local tenants, from stands to food trucks, they are all ready to serve!.

