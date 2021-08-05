Detroit, MI

Do you want to sleep better? Try yoga at these 5 yoga studios around Detroit

Mike Kazsyck

Jared Rice/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI—Yoga is a gentle and restorative way to calm your mind. Based on the national survey, 55% of people who did yoga have a better sleep. Over 85% said yoga helped reduce stress. There are some supportive gear, like blocks, blankets, and bolsters to help performing some poses that you might find difficult. The focus is on posture and breath, and those might help to pose longer and continue to breathe. No space for doing it at home? Here are 5 yoga studios around the town so you can have a better sleep at home!.

Citizen Yoga

Detroit, MI 48226

Citizen Yoga has opened since January 2015. They have various alignment-based yoga classes such as Vinyasa, Slow Burn, Blend, and Basics. They provide yoga teacher training as well. Focusing on classes for a busy professional, they complete it with 3 showers, parking validation, and dressing rooms for students' convenience.

Thrive Hot Yoga

Troy, MI 48083

Thrive Hot Yoga is located in Farmington Hills. The studio is owned and operated by Jenny O’Laughlin, a certified yoga instructor. Bikram yoga and yin yoga are their two specialties. They also run their app for easier access to Yoga schedules and provides online classes during the pandemic.

Detroit Yoga

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Detroit Yoga was established in 2003. The studio is owned by Jason Schramm, who has been teaching yoga full-time since 2000. Detroit Yoga specializes in Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga for all levels—they also offer private lessons, unlimited programs, workshops, and Thai yoga massage.

Detroit Yoga Lab

69 West Forest Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

Skillful sequences and functional alignment to both newcomers and seasoned yogis are two core they teach. They believe if members are practicing mindfulness yoga, they will reach their wellness and fitness goals. They have an in-studio and also an online session for yoga classes.

The Boxing Rink (Deyoga Room)

Troy, MI 48083

The Boxing Rink, opened in 2014, was built, and created to train elite athletes, specifically hockey. They provide Deyoga room in completion of the house training program. Not only for athletes, but they also tailor some unique programs and training combinations to help you get better sleep and health.

