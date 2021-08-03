Less Than a Month Left, Summer Food from Redford Township Library for Children of Detroit

DETROIT, MI – Summer Food Program provided by Redford Township is not going anywhere until August 25. Children at the age of 18 and under, or people with mental or physical disability aged up-to 26 who are recognized by a State or local public educational agency, are very much encouraged to note the schedule and get their portion.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and sometimes Thursday, breakfast and lunch packs will be ready to grab. Redford Township Library site opens on Monday and Wednesday,10.30 to 11.00 AM at the main drive. But it is not the only site available.

Here are some other sites available from the Redford Township for Monday and Thursday:

1. Community Center/Handy Park, 8 to 9 a.m., pickup at main doors

2. Addams Elementary, 9 to 10 a.m., pickup at the gym door

3. Aldersgate Church, 9 to 10 a.m., pickup at the southside of the building

It’s the United Way mission to ensure families across Southeastern Michigan can fulfill the most basic need, which is food. Work with so many providers and vendors, United Way continues the Meet Up and Eat Up Program as much as possible. Every summer or some school break, Meet Up and Eat Up will successfully gather children to grab their food.

Anyone can be involved in this movement. By donating, you can help United Way facilitate the Meet Up and Eat Up program. You can also get involved directly by hosting a Meet Up and Eat Up site, like other providers and vendors working with the United Way. Sharing about this program is also a form of involvement. United Way has gathered all information and toolkits to do any participation above.

Call 211 or text “food” to 877-877 now to find a site near you!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.