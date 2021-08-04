Corpus Christi, TX

Where the Old Meets the New: Taqueria La Tapatia in Sinton

Mike Hancock

An enticing, yet hidden, storefront.Mike Hancock

"Everyone loves our tortillas," Elvira (pronounced El VEEra) said. "They're made from scratch every day."

She had me at "from scratch".

I had little appetite at noon, but knocked off from preparing for my students' looming arrival next week to get outside and stretch my legs. The classroom where I'll take the helm is cozy, but, coming from the tropics, I needed to feel the sun on my face for a bit. A couple of tacos somewhere, I thought. Enough to take the edge off.

Driving around the backroads of the dusty ol' town of Sinton, on the way to nowhere and inconveniently situated (you gotta WANT to go to Sinton), I spotted this place hiding behind a HEB just a couple of blocks off the main drag.

Strolling in, I could hear an eclectic mix of Spanish and English...mostly Spanish, and warm smiles were in abundance, as were patrons and a bustling kitchen. All good signs.

"Need a minute?" Elvira asked.

The menu is pretty lengthy. A sampling:

You can see the Tex-Mex influence at work here.Mike Hancock

But Old Mexico makes herself known here, too.Mike Hancock

I was mesmerized at all the offerings. My head started spinning.

"Ready?" Elvira asked, an eyebrow arched.

Two tacos, I reminded myself.

"I'll just take two tacos. The carne guisada and pastor, por favor." Honestly, I was a little dismayed at the prices. $2.50 each. Pretty expensive for down here. Ah, well.

But then...

The pastor taco in all her beauty, complete with onions and cilantro.Mike Hancock

And the carne guisada, life-changing delicious on its own, but with their verde sauce? Oh.

Not hungry, he said. Just something light, he said.

Yeah. I tore that up.

A five spot later, after bidding Elvira adieu and telling her she was on point about those tortillas, I sat back down at my desk at Sinton High School, staring blankly at a computer screen which never came into full focus. I desperately needed a six-hour nap.

The full dinners, the ten-thirteen dollar jobs, land you in this neighborhood:

Fajitas and you best be hungry, my friend.Taqueria La Tapatia/Facebook

The rice and beans plated with all these look very legit as well. And all, of course, are pre-empted with a splendid bowl of chips with a complex salsa, right up there with the best of them.

So, while this particular visit may have severely diminished my productivity for the rest of the day, it was well, well, worth it. Yes...even worth a half hour drive from Corpus if you're hungry and want to see the countryside.

You can check out La Tapatia's Facebook page here, and they can be reached at 361-364-1694.

Don't plan on any hard labor after you go, though.

