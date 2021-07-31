All Star Rescue Roomz: Family Friendly Escape Room

Kissimmee, FL

Escape rooms are a fun activity that many enjoy. However, while a lot of fun, they are usually geared towards adults. If you don't solve the puzzles in the allotted time, something bad is going to happen (at least in the game). A nuclear reactor might go off, a deadly toxin will be released into the environment, an accident will occur or some other tragic event. This typically makes escape eooms not so family friendly. Anthony DiNapoli wanted to change that. He opened a family friendly escape room, All Star Rescue Roomz earlier this year in Old Town Kissimmee.

Right now, All Star Rescue Roomz has one escape room, what they term a rescue room, which is called Rescue Wonderland. Mr. DiNapoli and his young daughters worked togehter on the concept for the escape room. In this escape room adventure, Alice has returned to Wonderland. Upon her return to Wonderland, she is thrown in jail by the Queen of Hearts. Participants are tasked with rescuing Alice from jail and returning her to the real world. In order to do, they have to solve puzzles in the room to open the locks on the jail cell and rescue Alice.

Typically at an escape room, less than 50% of groups usually escape as the puzzles can be pretty challenging. Puzzles can include cryptograms, logic puzzles, matching games, geography and more. They usually require participants to have a variety of skills in order to solve them, hence the low escape rate. At All Star Rescue Roomz, they try to ensure that everybody wins. All groups are assigned a guide that helps them along the way if needed. If a group is having tourble, guides will give hints to help solve the puzzles in order to ensure that each group is able to rescue Alice. In addition, the difficulty level of the game can also be adjusted to match the ages and experience level of the guests. Therefore, if you want to make this a fun activity just for the kids, they would be able to do so.

While All Star Rescue Roomz only has one escape room adventure right now, they are planning to open more adventures in the future. They are currently working on a not so scary Frankenstein themed escape room for October and additional escape room adventures are certain to follow.

Location: Old Town Kissimmee, 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Suite 115, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Phone: (407) 507-5681

Website: https://www.allstarrescuerooms.com/

