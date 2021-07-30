Axe throwing has become all the rage in the past couple of years in the Orlando area. It is a fun activity for a friends night out or a couples night out. If you haven't tried axe throwing, but would like to experience it, check out Rockstar Axe Throwing.

Throwing Axes and Knives at Rockstar Axe Throwing Rockstar Axe Throwing

Axe throwing actually started in Canada and made its way across the border to the US. The owners of Rockstar Axe throwing were on a friends trip to Montreal when they tried axe throwing for the first time They had such a great time, they decided to open their own axe throwing place back home in Orlando.

The owners of Rockstar Axe Throwing decided to open their business in the UCF area of Orlando. They purposefully decided to locate near the campus as they felt that this area did not have a lot of adult recreation activities, and they wanted to provide more options for the students and people who lived nearby to have some fun.

How axe throwing works at Rockstar is that each group is assigned their own axe throwing booth with their own target. The axe throwing coach shows you how to throw the axe and then you are off and running. If you have questions, the coach will be around to help you out. Once you have the hang of it, you can play a game and see who gets the most points. You might be wondering how large the axes are that you are throwing; these are small tomahawk axes, so they are not heavy at all.

If you try out axe throwing and decide that it is something that you would like to do on a more consistent basis, then Rockstar also has axe throwing leagues and tournaments where you can compete against fellow axe throwing enthusiasts. As part of the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) they will be hosting several major sanctioned tournaments in the Fall of 2021 and Spring of 2022. They are hopeful that this will bring Orlando to the forefront of competitive axe throwing in the region. (Yes, you can actually become a professional axe thrower!).

At Rockstar Axe Throwing, not only can you throw axes, but you can also throw knives. They are the only axe throwing place in Orlando that currently offers knife throwing as well.

In the future, the owners of Rockstar Axe Throwing hope to continue to grow their business and to expand their community outreach.

Location: 3402 Technological Avenue, Suite 148, Orlando, FL 32817

Phone: (407)-326-8429

Website: www.rockstaraxethrowing.com

Facebook and Instagram Handles: @rockstaraxethrowing

