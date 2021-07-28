Leesburg, FL

Kaley Bird's Cabin: A Mother-Daughter Owned Local Bakery

Mikaela Walker

Kaley Bird's Cabin is a retail bakery located at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, FL. The bakery is owned by the mother-daughter team Kaley and Jane. Their bakery makes fresh baked goods, ranging from cookies, brownies, and fudges to cupcakes, pies, cheesecakes, and even candied bacon. A lot of their products are based on customer recommendations, and they bring out new ideas for products regularly, such as their mountain dew cupcakes or mocha expresso brownies. They also make sepcialty products including gluten free, vegan, sugar free, and lactose free products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7uf6_0b9Q7pXx00
Kaley Bird's Cabin Owners and Baked GoodsKaley Bird's Cabin

Kaley Bird's Cabin began as a mobile bakery at the end of 2019, renting a commissary kitchen and selling their baked goods at local flea markets. Kaley's stepdad Peter built them a small mobile cabin that they could use for their products. They started selling at Renningers Flea Market in Mount Dora, and then moved their cabin to the North Lake Flea Market in Fruitland Park. After settling there for about two months, the pandemic hit, and their location was shuttered. They however didn't give up on their dream, but instead looked for other ways to promote their business and to continue making sales. They started selling online and making deliveries or doing customer pickups in order to keep their business going. When restaurants and businesses were allowed to reopen, they began selling at The Warehouse in Downtown Leesburg.

Near the end of 2020 Kaley Bird's Cabin was able to move into a retail space at the Lake Square Mall. They opened right before Thanksgiving and were able to capitalize on mall holiday traffic to give their new business a boost and increase their orders for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. However, when the new year began, the foot traffic in the mall dwindled and they once again had to be enterprising in order to keep their new business afloat. Kaley turned to social media to get the word of her business out there and to show off her baked goods. They also started doing free weekly sessions of Toddler Tuesdays and Cookies with Kaley in front of the shop and held weekly karaoke nights to help generate more customer traffic for themeselves and for the mall. All these efforts paid off and helped them to continue to grow and meet new customers every day.

Even though Kaley Bird's Cabin opened in November of 2020, they were unable to have a grand opening celebration at that time. They held it six months later on May 29, 2021. The celebration was triply sweet becuase not only were they celebrating their new business, but they were also celebrating Kaley's graduation from Valencia College with an Associates degree in Baking and Pastry Management and Kaley's twenty-first birthday.

Kaley and Jane don't know what the future holds for Kaley Bird's Cabin, but they would like to continue to grow their business and continue to support the community.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_db59f5aae43d8b7c7982c0088d1e37b8.blob

Giving you local Orlando news, including business, entertainment, lifestyle and more.

Orlando, FL
50 followers
Loading

More from Mikaela Walker

Kissimmee, FL

All Star Rescue Roomz: Family Friendly Escape Room

Escape rooms are a fun activity that many enjoy. However, while a lot of fun, they are usually geared towards adults. If you don't solve the puzzles in the allotted time, something bad is going to happen (at least in the game). A nuclear reactor might go off, a deadly toxin will be released into the environment, an accident will occur or some other tragic event. This typically makes escape eooms not so family friendly. Anthony DiNapoli wanted to change that. He opened a family friendly escape room, All Star Rescue Roomz earlier this year in Old Town Kissimmee.Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Rockstar Axe Throwing:

Axe throwing has become all the rage in the past couple of years in the Orlando area. It is a fun activity for a friends night out or a couples night out. If you haven't tried axe throwing, but would like to experience it, check out Rockstar Axe Throwing.Read full story
Sanford, FL

Myersville Farms: A Sanford Family Farm with a Twist

Goat yoga has become all the rage over the past few years. I tried a class earlier this year and I completely understand why. It is a great way to relieve stress both through the yoga and the laughter from interacting with the goats. One of the local businesses that provides goat yoga is Myersville Farms.Read full story
1 comments
Melbourne, FL

Chill Out With Chilly Spoons

If you live in the Melbourne area and like Frozen Yogurt, then you should check out Chilly Spoons. Chilly Spoons is a family owned and operated business, run by Jason and Taylor Clark. Chilly Spoons has been a part of the Melbourne landscape for the past 10 years, but in November 2020, the Clarks took it over. While starting a “new business” during the pandemic was a bit scary, the Clark family wanted to be able focus more on family and community; so, they decided to take the leap to being their own boss and running their own business.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Disney Cruise Line Returns to Sea

For all of us who have been anticipating the return of Disney Cruise Line sailings, that day is here! Disney announced today that they will be returning to sea on August 9 with 3 and 4 night sailings on the Disney Dream. These sailings will visit Disney's private island of Castaway Cay.Read full story
Orlando, FL

10 Not to be Missed Activities in Orlando in July

We are already halfway through summer, and we have been taking advantage of all the places that have reopened and activities that have restarted. There is so much to do, it can be hard to sift through it all and decide what to do. To help you decide, we have put together our 10 not to be missed activities in Orlando in July.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Food Heroes and 4Roots Cafe - A New Exhibit and New Cafe Open at the Orlando Science Center

A new exhibit, sponsored by Orlando Health, has opened at Orlando Science Center. The exhibit called Food Heroes is focused on people and businesses making a positive impact in the local food community. The exhibit shows how the food system is interconnected and the different Food Heroes working to create healthier and more sustainable food for everyone.Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, FL

215 Teachers of the Year Chosen in Orange County

This is Teacher Appreciation Week, when we celebrate all the work that teachers do to help our kids and prepare them for the future. To honor local teachers, Chevrolet partnered with the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools to give out 215 "Teachers of the Year" awards. Each winner received 2 Walt Disney World passes.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center Opens in Orlando

The new Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center opened this week in Orlando. Formerly known as The Rosen Aquatic Center, the facility was gifted to Harris Rosen, owner of Rosen Hotels last year by the YMCA of Central Florida. It has been closed for renovations since last fall and just reopened this week as The Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center. The Center is a 35-year-old facility located on International Drive that has served as a swimming facility for many local children and families, as well as competitive swimmers, divers and water-polo players.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy