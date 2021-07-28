Kaley Bird's Cabin: A Mother-Daughter Owned Local Bakery

Kaley Bird's Cabin is a retail bakery located at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, FL. The bakery is owned by the mother-daughter team Kaley and Jane. Their bakery makes fresh baked goods, ranging from cookies, brownies, and fudges to cupcakes, pies, cheesecakes, and even candied bacon. A lot of their products are based on customer recommendations, and they bring out new ideas for products regularly, such as their mountain dew cupcakes or mocha expresso brownies. They also make sepcialty products including gluten free, vegan, sugar free, and lactose free products.

Kaley Bird's Cabin began as a mobile bakery at the end of 2019, renting a commissary kitchen and selling their baked goods at local flea markets. Kaley's stepdad Peter built them a small mobile cabin that they could use for their products. They started selling at Renningers Flea Market in Mount Dora, and then moved their cabin to the North Lake Flea Market in Fruitland Park. After settling there for about two months, the pandemic hit, and their location was shuttered. They however didn't give up on their dream, but instead looked for other ways to promote their business and to continue making sales. They started selling online and making deliveries or doing customer pickups in order to keep their business going. When restaurants and businesses were allowed to reopen, they began selling at The Warehouse in Downtown Leesburg.

Near the end of 2020 Kaley Bird's Cabin was able to move into a retail space at the Lake Square Mall. They opened right before Thanksgiving and were able to capitalize on mall holiday traffic to give their new business a boost and increase their orders for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. However, when the new year began, the foot traffic in the mall dwindled and they once again had to be enterprising in order to keep their new business afloat. Kaley turned to social media to get the word of her business out there and to show off her baked goods. They also started doing free weekly sessions of Toddler Tuesdays and Cookies with Kaley in front of the shop and held weekly karaoke nights to help generate more customer traffic for themeselves and for the mall. All these efforts paid off and helped them to continue to grow and meet new customers every day.

Even though Kaley Bird's Cabin opened in November of 2020, they were unable to have a grand opening celebration at that time. They held it six months later on May 29, 2021. The celebration was triply sweet becuase not only were they celebrating their new business, but they were also celebrating Kaley's graduation from Valencia College with an Associates degree in Baking and Pastry Management and Kaley's twenty-first birthday.

Kaley and Jane don't know what the future holds for Kaley Bird's Cabin, but they would like to continue to grow their business and continue to support the community.

