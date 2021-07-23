Orlando, FL

Disney Cruise Line Returns to Sea

Mikaela Walker

For all of us who have been anticipating the return of Disney Cruise Line sailings, that day is here! Disney announced today that they will be returning to sea on August 9 with 3 and 4 night sailings on the Disney Dream. These sailings will visit Disney's private island of Castaway Cay.

Disney Sail Away PartyMikaela Walker

The Disney Dream is one of Disney's bigger ships. On board, you will find lots of fun things to do for all ages, including the Aqua Duck water coaster, water slides, splash park, multiple themed restaurants, character interactions, live shows, first-run Disney movies, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Boutique, a kids club, tween club and teen club, two adults only restaurants, a night-time adult district with a champagne bar, martini bar and more.

For those of you who have sailed Disney before, please note that some things will have changed due to COVID protocols, so it might not be exactly as you remember. Below, see a few of the changes that will take place:

  • Guest capacity has been reduced to allow for physical distancing
  • Experiences on board the ship and on land have been modified to promote physical distancing; advance reservations may be required for certain attractions or experiences as well
  • Face coverings will be required in the terminal and in most spaces on the ship for pasengers ages 2 and above
  • The crew will also be wearing face masks
  • The Disney Navigator App has been enhanced to allow you to sign up for activities before boarding, talk to Guest Services while on board the ship, see digital dining menus, join virtual queues and more
  • Guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to the sailing
  • Guests will also be required to take a COVID-19 rapid test provided by Disney, in the terminal prior to boarding and comply with other health and safety requirements. The cost of the test is $65 and the fee will be charged to the onboard folio of all Guests 12 years and older.
  • For cruises departing from Florida through December 31, 2021, guests 12 years and older must provide proof of a valid travel insurance policy
  • If you are fully vaccinated, you can choose to provide proof of vaccination in order to be exempt from pre-trip and embarkation testing requirements (unless arriving from outside the United States) and travel insurance requirements

Even with all the changes taking place, I am sure many guests will be happy to see Disney Cruise Line return to the seas.

