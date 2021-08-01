Why Menstruation Is Something To Openly Discuss

Michelle Marie Warner

Let's normalize our natural bodily functions

Illustration of a uterus during menstruation

Most people with a uterus will bleed every month for around 35 years or longer. There are a reported 4.8 billion women between the ages of 15–64 in the world. Most of us will have a uterus, which means we’re going to have a menstrual period.

I’m a 49-year-old woman with a uterus. I’ve birthed two children who each have a uterus. When I don’t have a fetus growing inside, my uterus sheds its lining, and I bleed out of my vagina. We bleed every month that we aren’t growing babies until we stop ovulating. And sometimes we still have intermittent bleeding after menopause, from what I’ve heard.

Medically, menstruation (also termed period or bleeding) is the process in a woman of discharging (through the vagina) blood and other materials from the lining of the uterus at about one monthly interval from puberty until menopause (ceasing of regular menstrual cycles), except during pregnancy. This discharging process lasts about 3–5 days. — medicinenet.com

I’ll add that not everyone with a menstrual cycle will have a standard 3–5 day period. Everyone has a varied experience. Some bleeding lasts up to 7 days or more.

The workplace hasn’t been a supportive space for women during their periods. Often male-dominated businesses don’t accommodate for hormonal fluctuations resulting in a need for reduced workload. Women often don’t feel safe to announce they’re in the midst of physical and emotional challenges.

We try to power through it and hide any messes, embarrassed we bled through our pants onto the desk chair, as mentioned by author Yael Wolfe in their article, “How the American Workplace Is Failing Menopausal Women.

Thankfully, some employers are looking to improve our experiences at work, allowing women with periods to take days off or lighten their load when needed.

In her article, “‘Menstruation Vacations’ Are Adapting Work for Women’s Health,” author Michaela Haas reports on employer Kristel de Groot offering “Moon Days”:

In June 2020, de Groot introduced 12 annual “Moon Days” for her full-time female employees, which they can use in addition to regular sick days during their period. “I call it a ‘do-what-you-can day’ — stay at home, take it easy, cancel all your appointments, or come in and work as usual,” de Groot says. “It’s to create empathy around the issue, and also encourages the team to listen to their bodies.” — Michaela Haas, reasons to be cheerful

Allowing for Moon Days can only help a company succeed. Not only will it boost the morale of their employed women, but they’ll also have better productivity when everyone is well-rested and balanced.

As a woman with a uterus, I’d be happy to work for a company that supports my needs to that extent. I’d be more inclined to express my needs, and feel better about the job. Respected employees make for better business and improve employee relationships.

I’ve been low-key or negative about my period since menarche at age 14. We only talked about it when complaining to girlfriends when we were on our periods. We’ve commiserated about normal bodily functions for decades. My negative view of a beautiful, natural process came from society’s influence. I’d be less private if our culture supported my “moon time.”

I appreciate indigenous cultures’ recognition of moon time. Our bodies align with the cycles of the moon, as we follow the cycles of nature.

Northern College, Indigenous Services & Initiatives, describes moon time beautifully:

It is said that the moon cycle is a gift to women. It is a time to cleanse herself mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. The moontime is considered a time of power, second only to the ability of the Great Spirit to give life. That is how strong that power is. Women can ask Grandmother Moon for direction in life, for wisdom and for help for her children and others. Grandmother Moon can give her healing and balancing energy to women. Some teachings say that when women are on their moontime the Creator comes closer to them. — Northern College, Indigenous Services & Initiatives

No one ever told me that our moon time is sacred and important. If I’d been shown more acceptance and celebration of my menstrual cycle, I might not carry such an attitude of it being a nuisance or hindrance. I would raise my hands to the moon when I bled, revering the power of my magnificent human body. I would rest, rejuvenate, and cleanse.

If Western society supported uterus bearers, we’d have better accommodations in every workplace. We’d have an open conversation and no-nonsense education about our reproductive system, not to mention the natural variations among humans.

For example, not all women have a uterus, and some men have them. I was an adult when I learned about gender and biological sex variations. Intersex individuals can have a uterus. Sometimes they’re assigned female, other times assigned male due to having external male genitalia.

Being intersex is a naturally occurring variation in humans, and it isn’t a medical problem — therefore, medical interventions (like surgeries or hormone therapy) on children usually aren’t medically necessary.
There are many different ways someone can be intersex. Some intersex people have genitals or internal sex organs that fall outside the male/female categories — such as a person with both ovarian and testicular tissues. — Planned Parenthood

If we taught children and teens everything we know about our bodily functions, we could shift our perspective about menstruation. We could potentially change attitudes from people without a uterus and get more support.

I had my period last week. I bled for five days, heavily for two of them. Now that I’m middle-aged, my cramps are more pronounced and painful. My moods get sharp and come out messy. I’m fortunate I can still get through my bleeding days and do most things as usual. But I can’t ignore that I’m not at my best and sometimes need a break to rest. Hormonal changes are challenging to navigate.

If you’re unfamiliar (more common than one might realize), here’s what some of us can experience every 28 or so days (which vary from each person):

Beside the bleeding, other signs and symptoms of menstruation may include headache, acne, bloating, pains in the low abdomen, tiredness, mood changes, food cravings, breast soreness, and diarrhea. — medicinenet.com

I use a Diva menstrual cup to catch the blood. I used to use pads and tampons, which made for more leakage and inconvenience. Because our culture expects us to function as if nothing’s happening to our bodies, we have to prepare to be active.

A few of my friends have had debilitating cramps, flooding during perimenopause, or sank into deep depressive episodes during their menses. They’re still expected to go on with business as usual.

If only everyone knew, wouldn’t you all be a little more compassionate? I’ve had several medical professionals discount my perimenopause, including my mom. They were all women providers, too.

I refuse to be gaslit, and I won’t be quiet about my natural cycles anymore. We need doctors to educate themselves better and offer their help instead of doubting us. We’ve had to get louder and more explicit and to a wider audience.

Education is crucial when it comes to shifting sociocultural beliefs and attitudes. We need to start as early as possible. We need to include everyone, not only uterus-bearers. Wouldn’t it be awesome if boys and men could have more understanding about the female reproductive system and our menstrual cycle in particular?

When I was recently on my period, I told my female-presenting children about what’s happening to my body. I shared how hormones affect my mood throughout the month due to my approaching menopause. I explained that I had a headache and abdominal cramps and felt inexplicably sad and mad. I assured them that the bleeding doesn’t hurt or harm me in any way. It’s a natural response to shed blood that we don’t need to grow a baby.

I’ve had three mother figures, and none of them told me anything about what having a period means. Saying I’ll need those maxi-pads in a few years isn’t enough. I decided to be more transparent with my children. I’ve told them why I bleed out of my vagina since they were toddlers. They’re nine and almost six as of this writing.

The more we share when we’re bleeding, the more we’ll change attitudes. And the more we change attitudes, we’ll hopefully normalize our natural body’s functions.

