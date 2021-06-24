Why We Need to Prune Our Relationships Like a Rose Bush

And how to nurture what remains

We can learn a lot from a rose bush. Roses are gentle yet sturdy. They have thorns for protection and vibrant flowers to attract birds and bees. Roses respond favorably to pruning. They let go of what they don’t need, then they grow stronger and more beautiful.

Rose pruning is an appropriate metaphor for cultivating healthy relationships. Remove what no longer serves you, and you’ll thrive. Why hold onto anything that’s withering away? It’ll just sap your energy and leave you listless and stale.

When we hold onto old ideas about ourselves or won’t let go of another person, we stunt our growth. Our proverbial leaves turn brown, and we invite disease into our bodies.

Do you ever feel like you can’t breathe when you revisit your painful past relationship? Is the truth hard to swallow? Have you noticed the same old pattern resurfacing over and over again? That’s what it’s like for us when we don’t regularly prune ourselves.

I’ve been watching a rose bush that lives at the foot of our apartment stairs and recently got an intense urge to prune her. I knew she was getting too crowded and needed her dead blooms cut. My neighbor is the landscaper but doesn’t prune roses the way he should tend to them. Perhaps he doesn’t know what she needs or only has time for minimal maintenance.

Today, I cut off her old, dying blooms and crossing stems. I got clippers specifically for this purpose. By removing what she no longer needed, I gave her space for new growth. Now she can be healthier than ever. I felt a sense of relief and inspiration from pruning this rose. She reminded me to value the release of what’s holding me back.

In 2009, I learned to prune roses as a volunteer at the Mission Rose Garden in Santa Barbara, CA. I took over two plots my ex-boyfriend Joaquin* had been tending. How serendipitous that the roses were called Sweet Surrender and Falling in Love, the latter covered in thorns.

My friend Richard was the head volunteer and knew everything about those roses. He taught me that roses are hearty, resilient plants. If I cut off too much, it’ll grow back stronger and healthier anyway. He told me to create space in the middle for them to breathe, which prevents powdery mildew.

I intuitively listened to the roses show me where to prune. Combined with what Richard taught me, I encouraged their optimum health and growth.

During my volunteer time at the rose garden, I discovered how much I enjoyed pruning roses. I was sad about Joaquin relapsing, then subsequently breaking up with me in early sobriety. As much as I knew about the roses, I suffered from hanging onto him. But when I pruned, I felt like I was liberating more than the roses.

Had I been ready for my pruning, I would’ve released him. I could’ve faced the sunshine with freshly cut stems and opened my glorious blooms. But I wasn’t prepared to let go of Joaquin. I was attached to him for years before I finally got tired of waiting for a bud to form again. It never came.

I eventually cut back the dying branches that symbolized my old relationship with Joaquin. I started connecting with people on a deeper level and found myself feeling lighter. I love him without getting weighed down by our past. I moved on with my life.

It might take you a long time to be ready for the rose bush’s powerful lesson. But once you’re willing to get rid of unhealthy behaviors and beliefs, you’ll notice a shift.

You’re decluttering yourself, clearing a space for fresh, new buds. Be ruthless about it. You’ll grow back with more vigor. Stay mindful of where you place your attention. Are you continuing to grow toward the light? If so, you’re loving yourself and will attract love from others.

If you’re searching for your ideal partner, prune yourself. When you meet your match, you’ll be clean, clear, and focused. You’ll be bolder and brighter than ever before, ready to share your beautiful, healthy blooms with another person.

*Name changed to protect anonymity

