Burbank, CA

Crime in Burbank Is on the Rise as Residents Become Concerned

Michael Loren

When we bought a house in Burbank, we chose to do so for the safe neighborhood and the high-quality public schools. Burbank is, to many of its residents, a little family-friendly oasis in the middle of a less-than-utopian greater Los Angeles area. Unfortunately, though, according to recent data, Burbank is becoming more and more dangerous.

According to the Burbank Police Department crime statistics page, the city is up to 116 instances of violent crime in the year 2021. And that does not include data from July or August. Burbank saw 175 instances of violent crime in the entire year of 2020. If 2021 stays on trend, that's over a 30% increase in crime inside the Burbank city limits.

Crime rates may have been impacted in a positive way by the Covid-19 pandemic, fear of infection, and closures, though, so let's compare what 2021 is shaping up to be to crime statistics in Burbank from 2019. Burbank police only logged 189 violent crimes in 2019. Compared to the projected 232 cases for 2021, that's still a 22% rise in crime in a city that prides itself on being safe and family-friendly. (When compared to crime rates in Los Angeles, however, Burbank's crime rates are significantly lower.)

And these numbers do not reflect robbery and theft (which are surprisingly high as well for a relatively small community). In a city where the median home price is $952,750, some residents who felt they "bought" their way into a safe community are beginning to get concerned.

Burbank resident Greta Foster says of the rising rate of crime, "It's just scary. We thought this was a safe place where we could raise our children, but we might need to move if things keep going the way they are going." Foster moved to the neighborhood in 2014 and had hoped to retire in her current residence.

Perhaps people are turning to more violent measures because of frustration from joblessness due to the pandemic or the city is becoming less and less safe as a natural result of encroaching Los Angeles crime, Burbank residents are definitely concerned.

Only time will tell how crime statistics shape up in the long run, but families in Burbank are definitely beginning to consider their other options. Residents are beefing up on security, children are asked to return home well before dark, and the community waits to see how their city will fare in the wake of this year's crime wave.

