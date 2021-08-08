Burbank's Most Popular Nail Salon Creates Outdoor Oasis

Oasis Nail Spa on Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank is one of the most popular locations in the city for manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing, tinting, and relaxing in a literal oasis of greenery, running water, and soothing spa music.

Recently, partially due to Covid-19 restrictions, Oasis Nail Spa has begun offering manicure and pedicure services outdoors as well as indoors. The inventive owners of this establishment turned a previously nondescript alleyway in Burbank into a lovely place to relax and be pampered. There is a fountain surrounded by greenery, reclining chairs line the space covered by colorful fabrics, and flowers and plants are thoughtfully placed between stations.

Yes, it's a manicure or pedicure in an alleyway, but it's absolutely charming. Like so many Burbank businesses, Oasis Nail Spa has made lemonade out of a big bowl of global pandemic lemons. Concerned patrons can receive their treatment without having to worry about extended time indoors and the establishment can retain more of its customers. It's a lovely and creative solution. And, to boot, the breeze in the alleyway is refreshing.

Speaking from experience, Oasis Nail Spa offers some of the best nail services in Burbank. Its trained technicians are absolutely meticulous in their artistry and their color selection is extensive. The nail spa offers the perfect blend of speedy and high-end. They even offer you a warm neck pillow for the duration of your services.

While other Burbank spas may offer less pricey services, this establishment is the Goldilocks-worthy blend of value and quality. Nail services are offered in either spa or basic iterations (with hot towels, lavender soaks, and longer massages for spa services). Basic manicures and pedicures begin at $18 and $28 (respectively) and gel manicures and pedicures begin at $43 and $53. Other pricing can be found on Oasis Nail Spa's website.

One of my favorite things about Burbank's Oasis Nail Spa is that, more often than not, if you visit, you will meet the owner of the establishment. I always feel great about meeting kind and hard-working people who work diligently to bring their dreams to life. Whenever possible, I will make my best efforts to support local family-owned businesses in Burbank (and the surrounding areas).

So, if you want to receive a quality spa treatment at a family-owned establishment and you want the option of a safer outdoor option, Oasis Nail Spa in Burbank is the place to go.

