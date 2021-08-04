Burbank, CA

Burbank Closes Hiking Trails Due to Excessive Summer Heat

Michelle Loucadoux

If you were planning to go hiking in Burbank this week, you might want to choose a different activity, because the city of Burbank thinks it's too hot to trek up their mountains. A heat alert was just put out by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and with that alert comes shuttered trails in Burbank.

From 7 am on Wednesday, August 4th through 7 am on Thursday, August 5th, Burbank hiking trails will be closed. This includes the Stough Canyon trails and the Wildwood Canyon hiking trails. According to weather.com, Burbank temperatures for tomorrow are described as, "Hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 107 degrees expected."

Yes folks, the dog days of the long, hot Burbank summers are officially here. And the city of Burbank has your back (in case you didn't check the weather before you decided to get your hike on). This kind of advisory happens often. Too often, sometimes, for us to take heed and follow its advice.

So, just in case you missed it, stay the heck inside tomorrow when it is super hot in the middle of the day. And if you must be outside in the hot weather, be sure to hydrate yourself at regular intervals and find as much shade as possible. And never ever leave children or pets inside parked cars during this weather (or, for that matter, ever).

Dehydration during these warm summer months is a real and pretty dangerous thing. Dehydration can cause headache, dizziness, low blood pressure, fever, and delirium (just to name a few things) and it can come on quickly if you're working outside during a hot, dry day like tomorrow.

Additionally, working and sweating during these hot summer Burbank days can cause heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion happens when the body cannot cool itself adequately. This can bring about cramps, nausea, vomiting, or even lightheadedness or passing out. In short, if it's as hot as it is going to be in Burbank over the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours, please stay inside as much as possible.

Those of us who live in Burbank often take these kind of warnings for granted. We see them and think, "It's the valley in the summer - of course it's hot." But, I encourage you to truly take these warnings seriously and take care of yourself over the next few days. The LA County Department of Public Health is working to protect us by closing hiking trails, so we might as well stay inside and plan our outings for another day.

