The Three Best Places to Go Running in Burbank

I have been training for the Los Angeles Marathon over the past few months and I've scouted out practically every place in Burbank to go running. As my mileage grows week to week, I combine more and more of my favorite places to get my sweat on (particularly in the summer heat of Burbank in late summer). Some are flat, some are hilly, some are populated, and some are quiet.

If you happen to love running outdoors and you want to get in some of your mileage in Burbank, here are my three favorite places to run in Burbank and what you need to know about them.

The Victory Loop (5 Miles)

This five-mile Burbank. run starts at Victory and Magnolia and travels down Magnolia Boulevard to Hollywood Way Boulevard. If you take a right on Hollywood Way, you'll loop back to Victory where you can take another right and complete your loop by running down Victory until you get back to where you started (making sure to veer right at the McDonald's).

This Burbank run is always populated, so it's a good one to do in the early morning or at night if you are concerned about safety. There are also ample places to stop and get water or use restrooms as well. The run is almost completely flat and the Magnolia Boulevard section is always great for people watching. This Victory Loop is interesting and easy, but the one down side is that you'll likely have to stop for traffic from time to time.

The Mountain Runner (3 Miles)

This three-mile Burbank run is all hills all the time. If you park at or near John Muir Middle School and run north on East Walnut Avenue, you'll keep running up. And up and up. The 1.5 mile run will take you on a pretty steep grade uphill past De Bell Golf Course and to the Stough Canyon Nature Center.

When you reach the Nature Center, though, you can turn around and it's all downhill from there. This out-and-back run is a great way to begin to build up endurance on hilly trails and it features the gorgeous scenery of the Burbank mountains. It's quiet, it's tough, and there's a restroom if you need it at the Stough Canyon Nature Center. Make sure to do this run, though, during the day time because the nature center closes at dark (and it also gets pretty creepy).

The Grand Burbank Loop (11 Miles)

This eleven-mile Burbank loop is a great long run for a weekend morning. If you start at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and travel south on Hollywood Way until you reach Alameda, you can take a left on Alameda right as you come up to Warner Brothers. After running three more miles on Alameda, you can take a left on Kenneth and follow that all the way back to the Burbank airport (hopping onto Glenoaks right at the end).

While this is a long run, it is a fun way to see practically all of Burbank in one run. This run is moderately flat (with a few slopes) and is populated at practically every point. While you may need to deal with a few stoplights and perhaps a loud plane or two near the airport, it really is a good way to get your sweat on and see all that Burbank has to offer.

Whether you're looking for a short run, or you want to spend some quality time in your sneakers, Burbank is a great place to go for a jog.

