Burbank, CA

Burbank Summer Soccer Camp Provides Preparation Precedent

Michelle Loucadoux

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oX8T_0bE373hu00

My kid and I headed out to day two of soccer camp at Brace Canyon Park in Burbank. We had the athletic gear, the ball, the water bottle, the mini shin guards, and the adorable size 10 fluorescent green cleats.

We ate a healthy breakfast, made sure we went “pee pee” before we left (both of us), and we even talked about what good listeners we would be in the car on the way there. Day two of the Burbank Parks and Rec soccer camp was great for the first few minutes. And, while all of the gear held up, the kid didn’t.

Suffice it to say that we left early from soccer camp on day two. Despite all of our preparation, we weren’t prepared for what would happen in the moment. In the moment, we had to improvise. This kind of thing happens in practically every aspect of business (and life).

When we think we have our preparation for a presentation perfect, something always happens while presenting it so that we have to alter our course slightly. Similarly, we meticulously pack our bags to head out of Burbank for some fantastic vacation, but we either don’t need all of our things or we have to buy stuff when we get there.

Preparation can never fully prepare us for reality.

But, while it can’t fully prepare us, the act of preparation is still very important. (In fact, I believe that people who do not prepare when they should are virtually screaming that they’d rather do something else.) Imagine showing up to vacation with no suitcases, arriving to do a performance without learning the dance steps, or going to a job interview without knowing anything about the company. No bueno, right?

When it comes to preparation, I think we all could stand to remember two things — why we should do it and why we should be willing to throw it away.

Why we should do it

Preparation shows other people (and ourselves) that we care. It shows them that whatever we’re doing (interviewing, presenting, choreographing, writing, or showing up to a meeting), that the task is worth spending some of our time on it. It also, under the surface, shows the person on the other side of your interaction that they are worthy of your time and forethought.

When I show up in Burbank or Los Angeles to do a podcast interview or when I do guest teaching in a different place, if the person or people there have done even a little bit of research on me before I arrive, I feel important. I feel that they value my time. And it makes me want to participate at my highest level.

Preparation doesn’t just make you look better, it honors the person or people on the other end of your interaction.

I have struggled my whole life with nerves. I get super nervous for auditions, presentations, and pretty much anything where I have to talk, sing, or move in front of people (why I chose to be a performer for 20 years of my life is beyond me). No matter what I’m doing, though, the more prepared I am, the less nervous I become. Seriously, it is practically an exact sliding scale. More nervous/less prepared, less nervous/more prepared.

The amount of time I spend thinking ahead of time about any interaction, to me, is well spent. Even if it just serves to help me walk into the conference room with confidence. Prepared Michelle feels like Robert Downey Jr. all suited up right before he exits the cave where he created Iron Man. Unprepared Michelle feels like one of the last two people alive in a Saw movie creeping into what they know will be another trap. Preparation = confidence. (For me, anyway).

For our Burbank soccer camp, we had ordered the shin guards, watched Youtube videos of kid soccer matches, and gotten a good night’s sleep. While we didn’t stay for all of that day’s activities, we were prepared in case it had gone the other way. The day before, we were just as prepared and it was awesome.

Why we should be willing to throw it away

We all know that often, in the moment, some of the things we prepared will be tossed aside for one reason or another. Life happens and we pivot. That’s life. Literally nothing stays the same. Everything changes. The only things that don’t change are dead. Check that. Even dead things are decomposing. I’ll say it another way — if you’re not willing to adjust your tactics in the moment, life will pass you by.

Preparing for any situation is important. But, if you’re not willing to change what you prepared in the moment, you won’t be able to do what’s best for the situation. If we had stayed at that Burbank soccer camp, no matter what, things would have gone downhill fast. (Hell hath no fury like a grumpy toddler.) If you’re doing a presentation on a stage and you notice that you’ve lost your audience’s attention, do you plow through or stop and tell a joke or do an activity? Hopefully you choose the latter.

Yes, I know it’s sad to have prepared a lot of awesome things you might not use. But that’s life. And, again, that preparation has already given you confidence and showed the person or people you’re interacting with that you value them and their time. As Marie Kondo would say, “No matter how wonderful things used to be, we cannot live in the past. The joy and excitement we feel here and now are more important.”

So, thank your preparation, set it aside, and be in the present moment. Use what you know and what you see now to create the best moment possible.

Final thoughts

Life is messy. It always has been and it always will be. We can do all the preparation we want, but at the end of the day, we will have to throw at least some of it away. And that’s okay. Most of the time, preparation isn’t about making sure the future is perfect. Preparation shapes us into confident people and it honors others. If you have to do away with some of your preparation in the moment, then it has probably already served its purpose anyway.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_26e4b5f2ee18f0774a3d3a94d1847685.blob

I'm a traditionally published author with over 20 years' experience in content creation. I have an MBA, run marathons, and obsess about productivity, entrepreneurship, and business.

Burbank, CA
565 followers
Loading

More from Michelle Loucadoux

Burbank, CA

Burbank Closes Hiking Trails Due to Excessive Summer Heat

If you were planning to go hiking in Burbank this week, you might want to choose a different activity, because the city of Burbank thinks it's too hot to trek up their mountains. A heat alert was just put out by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and with that alert comes shuttered trails in Burbank.Read full story

The City of Burbank Extends Parking Lot Dining Through the End of the Year

The ordinance that allows Burbank restaurants to set up outdoor dining areas in their adjacent parking lots has been extended through December 31st, 2021. This ordinance that was incited by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic helped some Burbank restaurants keep their businesses afloat and compliant during changing recommendations for safe dining. This decision could help some of Burbank's struggling restaurants hang on until pandemic restrictions are lifted.Read full story
Burbank, CA

The Three Best Places to Go Running in Burbank

I have been training for the Los Angeles Marathon over the past few months and I've scouted out practically every place in Burbank to go running. As my mileage grows week to week, I combine more and more of my favorite places to get my sweat on (particularly in the summer heat of Burbank in late summer). Some are flat, some are hilly, some are populated, and some are quiet.Read full story

Bea Bea's in Burbank Continues to Thrive as Residents Return to Restaurants

If you live in Burbank and you have not had breakfast or brunch at Bea Bea's, you're missing out. It is the place to be for all things breakfast. And, as residents return to restaurants after a plethora of Covid-19 shut downs and changing regulations, Bea Bea's is still going strong. And the restaurant deserves all the success it receives.Read full story
Burbank, CA

Burbank Prepares for its Pickwick Vintage Show in August

Burbank's monthly Pickwick Vintage Show will return on August 14th at Pickwick Gardens on Riverside Drive. This annual gathering of all Burbank lovers of vintage goods features over sixty-five different local vendors who sell vintage clothes, jewelry, scarves, bags, hats, and more.Read full story
Burbank, CA

Where Not to Eat: Three of Burbank's Most Unsanitary Restaurants

It's easy to search for list after list of the best restaurants in Burbank to get ideas as to where to dine out. It's also important, however, to know where not to eat. When the restaurants below have up to twenty different violations on their Los Angeles County official inspection reports, it's worth it to know before you go.Read full story
11 comments

Popular Podcasts Offer New Innovations for Burbank Entrepreneurs

If you’re a Burbank entrepreneur, you are your own motivator. You ultimately answer to yourself, you make the decisions, and if things fail, it’s usually your fault. That’s a lot of “you.”Read full story
Burbank, CA

Guild Hall is a Friendly Oasis in Burbank for Gamers

Guild Hall in Burbank is one of the most quietly lively bars or restaurants I've ever visited. I walked through the doors to see every table full of smilingly intense people sipping beer and cocktails and pouring over Dungeons and Dragons, Duel, and Settlers of Catan. My heart leapt. It's a nerd bar!In Burbank!Read full story
Burbank, CA

Burbank's Kiwinis Club Hosts a Family Fun Day to Raise Money for Youth Projects

Checking out the DJ booth at Family Fun DayPhoto credit: Author. Burbank's Kiwanis club's first annual charity golf ball drop was a successful and fun community event. On July 24th, the parking lot of John Muir Middle School in Burbank was filled with booths, activities, food, entertainment, and fun for the whole family. Not only did Burbank's Kiwanis club raise money for their upcoming youth events, they also brought together a community of people starved for interaction and normalcy.Read full story
Burbank, CA

Burbank Housing Prices Soar as Home Buying Frenzy Continues

These keys are expensive in BurbankPhoto by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash. It's no secret that real estate has skyrocketed in Burbank in the past year. As of June 2021, according to Redfin, buying a home in Burbank will cost you an average of a whopping 20.6% more than it would have cost you in June of 2020. That's a massive increase.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Marathon Training Takes Perseverance in the Summer Burbank Heat

It has been ridiculously hot this week in Burbank. Like, fry-an-egg-on-the-Burbank-boulevard-sidewalk hot. I've been training for the LA marathon, so this week, I ran eight miles in 90+ degree Burbank heat. I can confidently say that required perseverance. While I was running, I began to ponder the concept of perseverance. I've needed a lot of it lately.Read full story

Siri Thai Restaurant in Burbank Restarts Evening Serenades Post-Covid

Siri Thai Restaurant in Burbank has been serving flavorful Thai dishes in a Burbank strip mall for decades. The quirky restaurant is tucked into a shopping center along with a nail place, a pet grooming establishment and another restaurant on Burbank Boulevard near Buena Vista Avenue. It may not be the most prominent restaurant in Burbank, but it definitely has a lot of personality. And, now that establishments are opening up after the Covid-19 pandemic, they have restarted their dinnertime live music.Read full story
1 comments

Burbank's Popular Barbecue Restaurant Expands its Menu

The Hollywood Way Bar and Grill has been a staple of the Burbank community for years. It offers casual dining for families and large parties at this self-proclaimed "greatest Burbank hot spot." This restaurant knows how to do barbecue. In fact, they have practically perfected it. And they have recently added a new and extremely exciting aspect to their menu. Bacon flights.Read full story
1 comments
Burbank, CA

Burbank's Fun & Fit Gymnastics Makes a Comeback With New Ownership

Fun & Fit Gymnastics has been a staple of the Burbank community for years. Its non-competitive approach to kids' fitness is refreshing and has brought about consistent business for the long-standing Burbank establishment. Last year, though, the establishment changed ownership.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Two Heartwarming and Delicious Restaurants in Los Angeles to Try Post-Covid

Restaurants are back open after a year of global pandemic cooked-at-home or delivered-lukewarm excitement-free meals. Los Angeles diners are ready to get back on that Open Table and get their gnosh on. If you're planning to dine out in Los Angeles any time soon, here are three restaurants you definitely shouldn't miss.Read full story

Burbank's Brace Canyon Park Is Perfect For Summer Family Picnics

Burbank has a lot of parks to choose from. So, when I say Brace Canyon Park is the best park for a family picnic, you can rest assured that I have tried all of the parks in Burbank. Brace Canyon is the place to bring your blankets. Here's why.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Eveleigh Offers a Lesson in Aging

I have a group of girlfriends that gets together once per month at a different Los Angeles restaurant. This month, we went to Eveligh on Sunset Boulevard. The food and service were not remotely what we had expected. Orders were confused, drinks were auctioned at the table, and food was delivered cold. "Maybe we're just old and grumpy," said one of my girlfriends.Read full story

Burbank's Sliders Ice Cream Shop Endures and Delights

March of 2020 may possibly be the worst time in the past century to open a food-based business. So, when Slider’s Bakery and Ice Cream Shop opened at that exact time, during a global pandemic, many expected the establishment to cut their losses and close up shop. More than one year later, Burbank residents are very glad they didn’t.Read full story

Fostering a Healthier Burbank Dance Community

There are so many locations in Burbank to learn to dance. And dance can be a very competitive sport. Why? Because it’s not completely a sport. It’s an art. Unlike sprinting, soccer, or weightlifting, dance is often largely subjective. Rather than judges simply looking at a clock to see which runner ran a faster 10K, directors, teachers, and audiences have vastly different opinions on what is successful and what is not.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy