Bea Bea's in Burbank Continues to Thrive as Residents Return to Restaurants

If you live in Burbank and you have not had breakfast or brunch at Bea Bea's, you're missing out. It is the place to be for all things breakfast. And, as residents return to restaurants after a plethora of Covid-19 shut downs and changing regulations, Bea Bea's is still going strong. And the restaurant deserves all the success it receives.

If you happen to be driving down Pass Avenue in Burbank and you're looking for Bea Bea's, you'll notice it by the crowd waiting outside before you notice the sign. The crowd outside the restaurant says everything about the quality of the restaurant. Nestled in a Burbank strip mall, this family-operated business has been serving pancakes and waffles since 2008.

Some restaurants have faltered under Burbank's Covid-19 restrictions, but Bea Bea's seems to have continued to succeed. One of the most endearing things about the restaurant is that it is completely unassuming. They don't try to do all meals, they don't try to serve fancy brunch cocktails, and they definitely don't try to offer white table cloth high-end service. That's not what Bea Bea's in Burbank does. Bea Bea's does breakfast. And boy, do they do it well.

Bea Bea's breakfast menu is, to say the least, extensive. They have everything you could ever imagine for breakfast. They have apple cobbler, chocolate fantasy, Thai tea, and blue Hawaiian pancakes. Their french toast options can include pumpkin marmalade, banana flambe or peaches and crunch, and their waffles and crepe options are just as extensive.

Oh, and Bea Bea's serves eggs. A lot of them. From Greek omelets to tofu scrambles, to huevos rancheros to breakfast sandwiches, eggs benedict, and something called the volcano scramble, Bea Bea's does eggs. And if you're not feeling breakfast, this fantastic Burbank restaurant offers sandwiches, salads, wraps, and practically everything else you could imagine you could want for breakfast.

As I perused the menu, I found myself wondering where they keep all of these ingredients in such a small restaurant. I looked around at the crowded room and realized they wouldn't have to worry about food going bad. I ordered the Boo's Berries and Bananas waffles, a coffee, and a side of toast. The server asked if I wanted gluten free or regular. Ah, Los Angeles.

As I waited for my breakfast, I looked around. The place was abuzz with activity. Burbank residents were definitely back out and about and Bea Bea's was only too happy to feed them. There was a joyous sense of relief around me - as if I could feel my fellow diners' gratitude for once again being able to go out to dine somewhere other than one's own Burbank back yard.

My waffles arrived and they were absolutely fantastic. In fact, everything I've ever had at Bea Bea's has been fantastic. That's probably why Burbank residents clamor to dine at the restaurant. As Bea Bea's tagline states, "Breakfast is everything." And it is evident that this establishment means that.

Bea Bea's hours of operation are Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm, but keep in mind that you'll likely have a little time waiting outside before you are seated at your table. And, if you're not a Burbank resident, there is also a Bea Bea's in Glendale as well.

As Burbank residents return to restaurants after Covid-19 restrictions, it is evident that one of the first places they want to dine is Bea Bea's. Because yes, breakfast is everything. And so is dining out with friends.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.