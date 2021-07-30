Burbank Prepares for its Pickwick Vintage Show in August

Burbank's monthly Pickwick Vintage Show will return on August 14th at Pickwick Gardens on Riverside Drive. This annual gathering of all Burbank lovers of vintage goods features over sixty-five different local vendors who sell vintage clothes, jewelry, scarves, bags, hats, and more.

The Pickwick Vintage Show displays the rich fashion heritage of many eras and gives Burbank (and surrounding Los Angeles area) vintage shops an opportunity to share their wares with an audience they might not otherwise reach. This fashion festival will take place between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm at Pickwick Gardens on Saturday, August 14th.

Because of limited capacities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, advance reservations are required this year. Attendees of the Burbank fashion festival must purchase their tickets ahead of time (no entry and/or ticket purchases are allowed at the "door") and shoppers will be limited to only two hours to peruse these vintage wares.

Shoppers who would like to get a taste of what kind of wares will be offered may check out Instagram to get a sneak peek - @pickwickvintage or #pickwickpreview and dedicated vintage aficionados can sign up for Pickwick Vintage's mailing list at pickwickvintage.com to receive special offers and to get the heads up on upcoming events. Burbank vendors include Atelier Mira, Recess LA, Foundation Vintage, The Ludlow Shop, and Moon Rabbit and tickets start at $5.

Burbank is the home to a significant amount of vintage shops. Most of these shops are peppered along the picturesque Magnolia Boulevard, so Burbank shoppers can enjoy making a day of moving from shop to shop and stop for a bite in one of Burbank's many lovely restaurants on Magnolia Boulevard. Some of these shops specialize in true vintage clothing and accessories while others sell repurposed and vintage-inspired clothes (and some offer a mix of all of these).

These Burbank vintage shops feature clothing from varied eras (usually divided by time period), sizes (babies through adults and everything in between), and of varied price ranges. If you are well-versed in vintage clothing, you'll know that not all vintage clothes and accessories are a steal. In fact, some of the more special of these pieces will cost you a pretty penny (as they should).

So, after your two hours perusing the wares at the Pickwick Garden Show, you can head over to Magnolia Boulevard to check out some additional vintage fashion fun. Burbank is one of two locations for tthe Pickwick Garden Show. The second takes place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. But, both fasion festivals are a gathering place for vintage lovers, people rounding out their collections of vintage pieces, and the vintage-curious.

If you're not feeling like heading out in Burbank on August 14th, you can also tune in virtually via Shopshops to check out the livestream of the event. (This requires an app download to view all of the vintage offerings). Shopshops viewers can also use the referral code PICKWICK for $20 off their first purchase. The event also has a Facebook page if shoppers want to get a preview or check out the colorful photos of past shows.

As the summer closes out and back-to-school items (and Halloween candy - ugh) return to the store shelves, it's nice to take one of the last weekends of the summer to support both sustainability and local businesses. The Pickwick Garden Show is a great place to appreciate fasion, get outside, and enjoy the last few weeks of the summer. Just make sure to get your tickets before you go. Happy shopping, Burbank vintage lovers.

