Where Not to Eat: Three of Burbank's Most Unsanitary Restaurants

It's easy to search for list after list of the best restaurants in Burbank to get ideas as to where to dine out. It's also important, however, to know where not to eat. When the restaurants below have up to twenty different violations on their Los Angeles County official inspection reports, it's worth it to know before you go.

The County of Los Angeles' Public Health website is a very useful place to check out where you plan to dine in Burbank in the future, but if you need a little cheat sheet, here are Burbank's top three lowest-rated restaurants of 2021. (Or, should I say bottom three?)

Thai Room Restaurant

Thai Room Restaurant on Hollywood Way in Burbank has a whopping twenty - yes, twenty - violations on record for their most recent routine inspection in July of 2021. The restaurant received a 75 rating out of 100. Just to put that in perspective, if a restaurant receives a score of 69 or below, the restaurant will be asked to shut down immediately.

While some violations can be as simple as leaving an ice scoop in an ice machine, twenty violations means some pretty serious cleanliness issues. Thai Room Restaurant is an unassuming restaurant nestled near Porto's on Hollywood Way Boulevard in Burbank with indoor and outdoor seating. It serves a traditional Thai food menu and offers dine in and take out…but you might want to think twice about that dining.

Thai Room Restaurant in Burbank failed to meet the following standards (and more): No rodents, insects, birds, or animals; Premises; personal/cleaning items; vermin-proofing; Sewage and wastewater properly disposed; Impoundment of unsanitary equipment or food. And that's just four of the twenty violations. If you're feeling like Thai, this might not be the best first choice. For now, anyway.

The Stage

The Stage in Burbank boasts "Unique decore, great landscape, fantastic food and best entertainment." But, according to its most recent routine inspection, it also features major violations when it comes to sanitizing food surfaces and keeping food in good condition.

This fairly pricey restaurant (a ribeye will run you $46) on San Fernando features live music and a lovely outdoor patio. Its menu includes grains, greens, pizzas, pastas, and main dishes including barbecue, lamb chops, and salmon. Sadly, though, after its inspection on July 7th of 2021, with a score of 80 out of 100, the restaurant received a rating of B and now ranks at the bottom of the list of clean and safe Burbank restaurants.

A few quotes from the official health report include, "4+ employees without a food handler card at the time of inspection, upon request," "Observed 2 'clean' knives stored on the magnetic wall mounted knife rack, that were encrusted with dried food debris/debris," and "Observed 1 live fly directly on the pepperoni slices in the pepperoni container located at the cold table across from the pizza oven."

Lancer's

Lancer's in Burbank has become a family staple, but local message boards lit up when the restaurant received a score of 85 in its June 2021 routine inspection by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This B rating for this busy family-friendly diner came as a surprise for many Burbank residents.

One of the most disturbing parts of the Lancer's official inspection report (which can be found at this website) is, "Observed 3 live adult and 2 nymph german cockroaches in the trash bin cabinet in coffee bar area." And that is the first line of many observations of many, many bugs (dead, alive, and unhatched) listed on the official inspection report. Suffice it to say that many Burbank residents are beginning to think their Sunday brunch destination. At least for the near future, anyway.

For the most part, Burbank restaurants are among the cleaner establishments Los Angeles County. There are hundreds of establishments to choose from, but before you go, make sure to check and make sure your food is being handled and prepared in a clean and safe way.

